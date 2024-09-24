Politics donald trump kamala harris US

One ‘woke’ Kamala Harris supporter debated 20 Donald Trump supporters and these two arguments were especially wild

Poke Reporter. Updated September 24th, 2024

With less than six weeks to go to the US presidential election, the race is essentially tied.

Supporters of both candidates are passionately defending their sides, with very little common ground between them it seems.

Enter 20-year-old TikTok star, Dean Withers, who set himself the challenge of debating 20 Trump supporters about the big issues in the campaign.

"Donald Trump doesn't care about the American people"

@jubilee(PART 3) @itsdeaann VS 20 Trump supporters #surrounded #jubilee #debate #liberal #maga #woke #deanwithers♬ original sound – Jubilee

"Democrats are more patriotic than Republicans."

@jubilee(PART 5) @itsdeaann VS 20 Trump supporters #surrounded #jubilee #debate #liberal #maga #woke #deanwithers♬ original sound – Jubilee

But two clips in particular are drawing reactions that are a mix of “gotcha!” and “WTF?!”

"Kamala Harris would be a much better president than Donald Trump."

"On whether Donald Trump is a racist"

The full video is here if you’re so inclined:

Source: Twitter/X/beyoncegarden and Twitter/X/littlewhitty