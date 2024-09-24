One ‘woke’ Kamala Harris supporter debated 20 Donald Trump supporters and these two arguments were especially wild

Politics donald trump kamala harris US

With less than six weeks to go to the US presidential election, the race is essentially tied.

Supporters of both candidates are passionately defending their sides, with very little common ground between them it seems.

Enter 20-year-old TikTok star, Dean Withers, who set himself the challenge of debating 20 Trump supporters about the big issues in the campaign.

Title: “Donald Trump doesn’t care about the American people”

Title: “Democrats are more patriotic than Republicans.”

But two clips in particular are drawing reactions that are a mix of “gotcha!” and “WTF?!”

Title: “Kamala Harris would be a much better president than Donald Trump.”

VP Harris has done some things I disagree with, but I am not so ignorant as to think she slept with 4.5 million people to get the votes to get her job. She is much more qualified to be President than Donald Trump.#HarrisWalz #HarrisForPOTUS #Harris https://t.co/s2AkueEObN — Auld Shane Gamer, now Schwarma flavored! (@AuldShaneGamer) September 21, 2024

Seeing this explains why Fox News & repeated lies are so insidious. This young woman is going to vote against her own best interest because she believes — to her core — that an intelligent, principled woman can only rise in life on her back. SHE believes that. #DamnShame https://t.co/lZGPsa86su — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 21, 2024

She didn’t go there to debate or to potentially have her mind changed by facts. She doesn’t care about the facts. She has her opinion that she clearly knows doesn’t make sense, but she’s sticking to it regardless, because it’s what she wants to believe. https://t.co/ZoymcrFih8 — Aquarius Rising‍♀️from the dead (@NoMiSkye) September 21, 2024

Title: “On whether Donald Trump is a racist”

Having seen this whole thing, I think this blonde boy deserves like, the Glen Powell/Timothee Chalamet/Austin Butler designation of being the Internet’s Boyfriend for a little while. He silenced all of these maga morons and made it look effortless. Beautiful stuff here. https://t.co/oXayxgtTs4 — matt is the problem (@_shutupmatt) September 21, 2024

Blonde tom holland is chewing and spitting https://t.co/c0bUDhjZ0a — Spice Half of @tasteroyale (@Bawzz_lady) September 21, 2024

The full video is here if you’re so inclined:

Source: Twitter/X/beyoncegarden and Twitter/X/littlewhitty