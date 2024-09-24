Twitter funny

Someone asked why humans stopped building wonders, and a lot of people begged to differ – 22 favourite examples

Poke Staff. Updated September 24th, 2024

You don’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to work out what the Epic Maps Twitter/X account is all about. Their fascinating mix of geography, statistics and trivia has gained them a million followers, all eager for more of their, well, epic maps.

It wasn’t a map that grabbed people’s attention most recently, however, but this image of Milan Cathedral, as well as the question they shared with it.

It’s certainly impressive, if not to everyone’s architectural taste, but the internet wasn’t convinced that humans had stopped building wonders.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2