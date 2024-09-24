Someone asked why humans stopped building wonders, and a lot of people begged to differ – 22 favourite examples
You don’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to work out what the Epic Maps Twitter/X account is all about. Their fascinating mix of geography, statistics and trivia has gained them a million followers, all eager for more of their, well, epic maps.
It wasn’t a map that grabbed people’s attention most recently, however, but this image of Milan Cathedral, as well as the question they shared with it.
Why did humans stop building wonders? pic.twitter.com/Re4TG7wNoa
— Epic Maps ️ (@Locati0ns) September 4, 2024
It’s certainly impressive, if not to everyone’s architectural taste, but the internet wasn’t convinced that humans had stopped building wonders.
We didn’t https://t.co/jb84atpnws pic.twitter.com/QSStZg0ryP
— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 21, 2024
We didn’t. https://t.co/ozkJmpQ6RH pic.twitter.com/aOzE62rExD
— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) September 20, 2024
We didn’t. https://t.co/HZtcQk6MaW pic.twitter.com/y3Eb5BBdip
— McNastyPrime.bsky.social (@McNastyPrime) September 23, 2024
they didn’t https://t.co/nz5FRj7WWl pic.twitter.com/hnwW2uKF4f
— Kate Butch (@thekatebutch) September 22, 2024
Speak for yourself https://t.co/0qQa8VV2Fw pic.twitter.com/gLrjcCJYPt
— Scalextric (@Scalextric) September 22, 2024
Oh we didn’t https://t.co/QYFtvMaZCN pic.twitter.com/ifOwn4nKij
— Jo Ranger-Moyler (@thejoranger) September 21, 2024
The people who ask this question have never been to Colborne, Ontario https://t.co/QE82KLRtDd pic.twitter.com/AYyBkVi4JW
— Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) September 6, 2024
You think we stopped? https://t.co/hmJaWt887h pic.twitter.com/FNYbb9LyTt
— André Treiber (@andrebttx) September 6, 2024
we didn’t https://t.co/VjkL0yYN4d pic.twitter.com/BBcf87aY5n
— milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) September 21, 2024
https://t.co/5l9feFC6rE pic.twitter.com/igGrRWxsxC
— Concepts of a Brett (@DrunkenDonuts_) September 21, 2024
We didn’t. https://t.co/aoVg1TxHDG pic.twitter.com/fyT6iFmBnu
— gab (@GabyCakes) September 22, 2024