Keir Starmer said ‘sausages’ instead of hostages, and got absolutely smoked – 29 bangers

Politics Keir Starmer

On Tuesday, Keir Starmer gave the first speech at conference by a Labour prime minister since 2009.

He addressed housing, the introduction of a Hillsborough Law, and the recent racist riots, as well as making a quip that went down oddly well in the room as a young protester asked “What about the children of Gaza?”, before being dragged away.

This was when a protester tried to interrupt the PM’s speech just now Starmer responded: ‘He must have a pass to the 2019 conference’ pic.twitter.com/EC7qobTd6H — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 24, 2024

But it was a different kind of gaffe relating to Gaza that went viral, as he tripped over his own words.

Keir Starmer calling for the return of the sausages??? pic.twitter.com/e9khnR97tf — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) September 24, 2024

Of course, the word he was looking for was ‘hostages’- clearly a very serious topic – but his very swift correction couldn’t save him from the mockery of Twitter/X.

This is a huge coup for the Greggs Liberation Front https://t.co/NOaiE2lIzl — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) September 24, 2024

"sausages" I'd say this is his "pork markets" moment but at least Liz Truss MEANT to say "pork markets". — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 24, 2024

Ok, who had "he'll accidentally say sausages" in the "defining moment of the speech" sweepstake? Anyone? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) September 24, 2024

20 quid if you can get the word sausages into your speech pic.twitter.com/2OKwGqNrIS — Anna (@anna_bobs) September 24, 2024

This was the dastardly Corbyn era plan foiled by freedom sausage advocate, the BBC's Emma Barnett, in 2019. pic.twitter.com/mrd4dpktKT — SJ2 (@sjames1132) September 24, 2024

The Return of the Sausages pic.twitter.com/aFXUrDXH6m — The Agitator (@Agitate4Change) September 24, 2024

During the election campaign I tried not to promise too much, so as not to become a sausage to fortune. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 24, 2024

I’m sorry but release of the sausages is an objectively funny fuck up. He’ll be thinking of that one in the dead of night for years to come — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) September 24, 2024

Keir Starmer in 25 years at 4am thinking about how he said ‘sausages’ pic.twitter.com/JRodplj1c4 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 24, 2024

I mean that was a bad slip up, but when he started going on about a two steak solution I'm pretty sure he was just hungry… — Clifford (@holte) September 24, 2024

To be fair, I'm a big fan of sausages but I didn't see that in their manifesto or else I might have voted for Labour. https://t.co/78K3OWrPpZ — Stuart Jones (@StuartJones7) September 24, 2024

