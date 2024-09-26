Brits shared the extremely mild changes you can make to liven things up a bit – 25 favourite boredom busters

Life Awfully British Britain

Let’s face it: life can get a little blah sometimes.

All of us need to break out of our routines now and then to shake things up.

Being the “keep calm and carry on”/”Lie back and think of England” sorts, British people can’t be doing with any radical life changes. But there are small things you can do.

Take some of the suggestions that came into this query from the Very British Problems account on Twitter/X:

What’s a mild change a Brit can make when they think life is getting a bit boring and predictable? I’m toying with the idea of changing my toaster settings. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2024

Brace yourself, some of these are pretty wild.

1.

Stir your tea the opposite way — Sean (@Xcellent78) September 2, 2024

2.

I’m trying a different brand of tea this week. Wish me luck! — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) September 2, 2024

3.

Trying Earl Grey, but I think that’s going a bit far — Sister Walburga (@SisterWalburga) September 2, 2024

4.

Shower temperature. Condiment, or condiment brand. Different supermarket. Reverse dog walk. — copycontentwriter (@copycontentw) September 2, 2024

5.

sometimes – just sometimes – i buy orange juice with ‘bits’ in it, rather than smooth pic.twitter.com/7BqQco9Zqk — Ross (@Rossva1189) September 2, 2024

6.

Doing a reverse circuit of the supermarket? — Christiana Activist Lawyer (@BrixtonBobbyBob) September 2, 2024

7.

Trying the dark-chocolate-covered digestive biscuits instead of the usual milk-chocolate-covered ones. — Deborah Newell (@litbrit) September 2, 2024

8.

I may change my lightbulb to a different wattage… — ℝ (@The_East_End) September 2, 2024

9.

I like referring to people as ‘Old Sport’ now, I just find the term so endearing. Try it! — Elfie (@YourElfx) September 2, 2024

10.

Buy some new slippers — Jason Barrett (@JasonDigital) September 2, 2024

11.

New style haircut

*and instantly regret it — DB (@dbdegn) September 2, 2024

12.