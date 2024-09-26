People enjoyed Keir Starmer’s especially effective shutdown of Beth Rigby over his son and that flat

Politics Beth rigby Keir Starmer

Media scrutiny of Keir Starmer has moved on from who bought his clothes and glasses to where his son revised for his GCSEs.

Specifically, that with journalists camped outside his Kentish Town home during the election, the now PM accepted the offer from Labour peer and donor Lord Waheed Alli to use his Covent Garden pad for his son to study.

No money actually changed hands, despite how some outlets (and MPs) are reporting it, although it would obviously have cost a lot to rent a flat in Covent Garden (which he didn’t).

Anyway, we mention all of that because Sky News political editor Beth Rigby was particularly keen on asking Starmer about it. In particular, did he get it? Seriously, did he get it?

And Starmer’s no-nonsense response had everyone – well, not everyone, obviously – cheering.

“If you’re putting to me Beth that I should have stayed at my home & disrupted my son’s GCSEs & that was the right thing to do, then I think you should put that to me”@Keir_Starmer to @BethRigby pic.twitter.com/9oy90gZdvW — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 25, 2024

Took us back to when he did this with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg a little while back.

“[The United States] understands the decision we’ve taken” Prime Minister Keir Starmer says it’s “wrong” to say the UK’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel has not “gone down well” with the US government#BBCLauraK https://t.co/fKVNbPX6oP pic.twitter.com/6XEQYjGepo — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 8, 2024

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Challenged by Starmer on some of her allegations, Ms Rigby is momentarily stunned into silence. Maybe Starmer needs to come out fighting more often pic.twitter.com/TuLrOPQQEC — Kathy (@CentreLeft_) September 25, 2024

Starmer kicking back v Rigby only a week after he did same to Laura K. Glad he’s not letting them push him about https://t.co/neQ8s9O0aV — Shane (@SJL2729) September 25, 2024

Only 3 months into the job, but Starmer is already getting the measure of Beth Rigby/Laura Kuenssberg and turning the tables on them

Both earn considerably more than he does, with 100th of the responsibilities he has to carry.

Their fly by political shootings are now backfiring https://t.co/H65VkGHqT5 — Graham Lambert (@100glitterstars) September 25, 2024

“And in breaking news, Keir Starmer has had two boiled eggs for breakfast. Yes, two eggs have been confirmed.” pic.twitter.com/ngEYRtDo25 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 25, 2024

To conclude …

She literally sunk like a ship anchor ⚓️ https://t.co/zEjFxttNgl — GARETH (@garethowenshaw) September 25, 2024

Source @PeterStefanovi2