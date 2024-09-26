Politics Beth rigby Keir Starmer

People enjoyed Keir Starmer’s especially effective shutdown of Beth Rigby over his son and that flat

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2024

Media scrutiny of Keir Starmer has moved on from who bought his clothes and glasses to where his son revised for his GCSEs.

Specifically, that with journalists camped outside his Kentish Town home during the election, the now PM accepted the offer from Labour peer and donor Lord Waheed Alli to use his Covent Garden pad for his son to study.

No money actually changed hands, despite how some outlets (and MPs) are reporting it, although it would obviously have cost a lot to rent a flat in Covent Garden (which he didn’t).

Anyway, we mention all of that because Sky News political editor Beth Rigby was particularly keen on asking Starmer about it. In particular, did he get it? Seriously, did he get it?

And Starmer’s no-nonsense response had everyone – well, not everyone, obviously – cheering.

Took us back to when he did this with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg a little while back.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

To conclude …

Source @PeterStefanovi2