Facepalms all round as Donald Trump says other countries want to kill him because he’s bringing back the US furniture trade

In a break from the sharks, windmills and Hannibal Lecter discourse, Donald Trump wanged on about furniture manufacturing standards during a rally in North Carolina, which saw its furniture trade reduced by half in the ten years up to 2009.

Even Fox News got bored.

Fox News cuts away from Trump's speech after he goes on a lengthy rant about the allegedly declining quality of furniture pic.twitter.com/s7g7uWUa9t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2024

His rambling speech took a pretty weird turn, when he tried to link his plans for the industry to the likelihood of another assassination attempt.

Trump: "All your furniture-makers are going to come back and come back bigger and stronger and better than ever before. They're mostly gone. They're all coming back. This is why people in countries want to kill me." pic.twitter.com/GpvAkeQUlA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2024

Once again, there was a collective facepalm at the Former Guy’s weird leap of logic.

Holy shit, this motherfucker is out of his goddamned mind. https://t.co/h2xoWNxGf9 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 25, 2024

"This is why people in countries want to kill me." This is all totally insane, of course, but until I hear more from Harris about the carried interest deduction, I remain undecided https://t.co/QtLIJamSW7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 25, 2024

Iran wants to kill him because he wants to revive the American furniture industry? https://t.co/OCJJ61Oc40 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2024

There is no one in rural North Carolina (which has withstood triple-whammy of furniture, tobacco, and textile-mill econs collapsing at same time) who is stupid enough to believe "all your furniture makers are going to come back bigger." People in NC have moved on, long ago. But… https://t.co/ZyEBefOTu3 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 25, 2024

Other countries are trying to kill me because I threaten their furniture export businesses? https://t.co/Su4UsRxwhE — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 25, 2024

It turns out that pressure from JD Vance was an irresistible force. JD REALLY cares where his sofas are manufactured. https://t.co/KcCGEYHPGK — Cullen Martin (@CulRMartin) September 25, 2024

Return of the Ottoman Empire. https://t.co/tj9LKlnwKm — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 25, 2024

Why didn’t the furniture makers come back 2017-2020? https://t.co/kVZyICR5qW — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) September 25, 2024

I hadn't realized Trump had gotten on the wrong side of Big Furniture https://t.co/JRBuroxnfS — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) September 25, 2024

"People want to kill me because IKEA"! — J.D. Vance's Fainting Couch ✡️ (@veggieto) September 25, 2024

Sadly, this is certain to be true.

This pudding-brained baboon will get tens of millions of votes. https://t.co/69TnpIdgVz — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) September 25, 2024

