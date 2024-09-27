US donald trump us election

Facepalms all round as Donald Trump says other countries want to kill him because he’s bringing back the US furniture trade

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2024

In a break from the sharks, windmills and Hannibal Lecter discourse, Donald Trump wanged on about furniture manufacturing standards during a rally in North Carolina, which saw its furniture trade reduced by half in the ten years up to 2009.

Even Fox News got bored.

His rambling speech took a pretty weird turn, when he tried to link his plans for the industry to the likelihood of another assassination attempt.

Once again, there was a collective facepalm at the Former Guy’s weird leap of logic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Sadly, this is certain to be true.

Facepalm Stephen Colbert GIFfrom Facepalm GIFs

READ MORE

Trump’s call for the return of Johnny Carson resurrected some of the late talk show host’s savage Trump jokes

Source Acyn Image Screengrab