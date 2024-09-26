US donald trump us election

Trump’s call for the return of Johnny Carson resurrected some of the late talk show host’s savage Trump jokes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2024

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of fantasising about having beaten Kamala Harris in the debate and claiming there’d be no wars if he were President to have a pop at late night talk show hosts.

Singling out Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, Trump called for the return of former Tonight Show host, Johnny Carson.

“Where is Johnny Carson?” – Well, scholars have argued about that sort of thing since the dawn of philosophy. The undeniably skillful presenter died in 2005, so it’d require some serious magic to pull off that comeback.

Trump was heavily mocked for the remark.

When he mooted a renewed Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, he must have forgotten about this.

Considering Johnny Carson died almost two decades ago, those jokes could almost be topical …with a couple of name changes.

Trump’s womanising wasn’t Johnny Carson’s only target. There was also his insistence on putting his name on everything – and being a bad landlord.

Trump may want to cut Johnny from his list of rally topics.

