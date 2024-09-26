Trump’s call for the return of Johnny Carson resurrected some of the late talk show host’s savage Trump jokes

US donald trump us election

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of fantasising about having beaten Kamala Harris in the debate and claiming there’d be no wars if he were President to have a pop at late night talk show hosts.

Singling out Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, Trump called for the return of former Tonight Show host, Johnny Carson.

Trump:The Tonight Show is dying. Bring back Johnny Carson. pic.twitter.com/yfkg0Pm9ar — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024

“Where is Johnny Carson?” – Well, scholars have argued about that sort of thing since the dawn of philosophy. The undeniably skillful presenter died in 2005, so it’d require some serious magic to pull off that comeback.

Trump was heavily mocked for the remark.

Johnny Carson has been dead for 19 years.

Here's trump asking where he is.

"Where's Johnny? Bring back Johnny" The guy has dementia.

Call it what it is already, FFS.pic.twitter.com/EvnoUb5Voi — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 24, 2024

This man once had access to the Nuclear Football, we can't let THAT happen again ! ! ! ! https://t.co/svhBrx22p1 — Chateau Minette ‍⬛ (@ChateauMinette) September 24, 2024

15 minutes after a resurrected Carson endorses Kamala Harris: "I HATE JOHNNY CARSON" https://t.co/ZjbAOD4dVx — Krakn (@Krakn3dfx) September 24, 2024

When he mooted a renewed Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, he must have forgotten about this.

Here’s a compilation of jokes (courtesy of @actdottv 4 years ago) Johnny Carson made on THE TONIGHT SHOW about T***p including the joke at the end which Stephen Colbert aired on his show. https://t.co/ZWWJ9LbFhK pic.twitter.com/heTAc1Cyaa — Jay (@Jay_3085) September 24, 2024

Considering Johnny Carson died almost two decades ago, those jokes could almost be topical …with a couple of name changes.

1.

hmmmm if Johnny Carson has made a joke about you, you might be too old to be president #Trump2024Vance #Trump2024 #TrumpIsAGlobalLaughingStock #tRUmputinBelongsInPrison https://t.co/NC60qDTesb — Elizabeth☆ミ (@lizziegrizzie) September 25, 2024

2.

Yes, Trump has been a lying grifter his entire life — Harris & Walz 2024 (@RiderBabe52) September 24, 2024

3.

As I've always said, Trump was the butt of the joke for most of my lifetime until the stupidity of the internet somehow rehabilitated him. Nucking futs. https://t.co/DgTH3u9wBT — DevilTukee (@DevilTukee) September 25, 2024

4.

I wish more, not just young people but those who’ve never paid attention, would take the time to realize what lousy human Trump has always been.

My “bright side” is that we have been snapped out of complacency and ready for when someone with intelligence tries this shit again. — linda (@wldkngdmLinda) September 24, 2024

5.

Trump had financial issues then. He has financial issues now.

Yet people believe he’s a genius. — V.A. Robinson (@VA_Cates) September 24, 2024

6.

Donald Trump has always been a laughing stock in the USA, going back to the 1970s — David Yoffee (@DYoffee) September 24, 2024

7.

Oh lawd, Don is so Old he forgets the Johnny Carson spanking he got on multiple shows. https://t.co/RPPs4gn7eU — LoriNSoCal60 (@LCal60) September 24, 2024

8.

Freaking Hilarious…… all the way back then – donOLD IS A DOUCHE BAG — Marilyng (@marilyngale17) September 24, 2024

9.

This is awesome. I had no idea Johnny and Donald were ever in the same timeline. I really hope Donnie sees this. — (JoyousWarrior) (@joyouswarrior) September 24, 2024

10.

Cue incoming truth social post stating, "I HATE JOHNNY CARSON!" in 3…2…1… — The Expensive Wino Stands with (Greg B) (@ExpensiveWino1) September 24, 2024

11.

When there’s a pattern of behavior, believe it. https://t.co/W54OOkYYBy — Christine Sweetman (@ChristineSweet3) September 25, 2024

12.

Trump’s womanising wasn’t Johnny Carson’s only target. There was also his insistence on putting his name on everything – and being a bad landlord.

Trump wants to bring back Johnny Carson to the Tonight Show.. Carson died in 2005, of course, and it doesn’t sound like he thought much of Trump while he was alive:pic.twitter.com/20eyOr6Tb6 — ️‍♂️ (@colmanjones) September 24, 2024

Trump may want to cut Johnny from his list of rally topics.

