Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf was asked to be specific on Question Time and his answer neatly distilled the essence of the party in one minute flat

Politics Question Time Reform UK

To Question Time now – no, stick with us – where Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf, the former banker who donated £200k to Nigel Farage’s party, was among the panellists.

And we mention him not just because we’re pretty sure we’ve never written about him before but because of this particular answer which neatly distilled the essence of Farage’s party in one minute flat.

Populism, facts & ACTUAL detail, clearly don’t mix. The facial expression before laying into the Beeb says it all. The lady just asked a simple question… #bbcqt #FarageRiots pic.twitter.com/mCJqn6hFN5 — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) September 26, 2024

Not so much what he said – well, it was – but how he said it.

How dare you ask me about our policy? — Diamond joe (@MoltonAllan) September 26, 2024

If he had anything of value to say, that was his chance to say it and he bottled it. — ajb (@alibali_b) September 26, 2024

Hey @reformparty_uk I thought you said this Zia fella was good. What a petulant, shitty response to a perfectly reasonable question. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/lU6jAhiBMG — (@TheLittleWaster) September 26, 2024

So, the audience is representative of Reform’s vote. The Reform perspective, however, has been VASTLY over represented on this programme for years. The sheer number of times Farage alone has been on is shocking, never mind the Tufton Street crowd. — jahodges (@ja_hodges69) September 26, 2024

Yes another spoilt, narcissistic little rich boy who’s not used to people questioning him. It’s all Reform has. — Baldrick’s Prized Turnip (@JohnMcHugh1878) September 27, 2024

And also this.

Blimey! Fiona Bruce doing her job https://t.co/0SkDUivHzX — richard cato #FBPPR ️‍ (@richardcato3) September 26, 2024

To conclude …

Reform representative on Question Time appears to be shocked at being asked a question. Did nobody tell him? Couldn't he guess from the name?#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/rUybnDXSdI — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 26, 2024

READ MORE

A bigoted troll questioned how this woman got into Oxford and her first class comeback was simply magnificent

Source @pearceyp78