The genius that came up with this funny mattress advert deserves an award

A Purple mattress company advert from 2018, named ‘Don’t Let Your Mattress Steal Your Sleep’ has suddenly popped up again on our timelines.

See it for yourself.

That’s probably what happened to Goldilocks, too.

It turned up again on Twitter/X, where @BabadClint had this high praise.

This is top tier marketing pic.twitter.com/EOSiJq7bsk — A simple man (@BabadClint) September 24, 2024

A lot of people, including us, were seeing it for the first time. They loved it.

Whoever thought of this should get a raise — THAT IRISH & SHOE PLUG™ (@SuperSlimEli) September 24, 2024

this is a Super Bowl material ad https://t.co/CtKsTtpfqT — D y n a s t y (@shplftdynasty) September 25, 2024

Adverts that evoke whatever emotions and pass the point?? Wake me up. https://t.co/RdJEUKOf8f — Eme Ka (@Eme_Ka__) September 24, 2024

They don’t make commercials like this nomore :/ https://t.co/pWU84e0BPj — Uncle Woodie (@____quagmire) September 26, 2024

Kudos to the marketing team — OYINDAMOLA (@Oyinclock) September 24, 2024

Top tier lmao https://t.co/UCoknq0hcA — Kangaroo Pouch Papi (@AceAmongKings22) September 25, 2024

Creative and direct — George (@GeorgeNoble07) September 26, 2024

I love this — Yvonne (@Yummy_yvy) September 24, 2024

The police also featured in this Mercedes ad.

I LOVED this one too by Mercedes Benz! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DRcsb2GcEd — mukabalisa (@RFavour4) September 25, 2024

They should buy the boy a Purple mattress – keep him in bed.

