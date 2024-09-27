Entertainment advertising funny

The genius that came up with this funny mattress advert deserves an award

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2024

A Purple mattress company advert from 2018, named ‘Don’t Let Your Mattress Steal Your Sleep’ has suddenly popped up again on our timelines.

See it for yourself.

That’s probably what happened to Goldilocks, too.

It turned up again on Twitter/X, where @BabadClint had this high praise.

A lot of people, including us, were seeing it for the first time. They loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The police also featured in this Mercedes ad.

They should buy the boy a Purple mattress – keep him in bed.

Source Purple Image Screengrab