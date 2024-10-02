Twitter elon musk

Elon Musk is limiting the visibility of bold and italic on X because they’re getting on his nerves

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2024

You may have spotted some posts on Twitter/X with bold or italic fonts, following a recent update to the app.

It hasn’t been a hit with everyone.

It clearly hasn’t gone down well with Elon Musk, who came up with the idea in the first place.

Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on , it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding.

Same goes for italics and any other formatting. They are being abused for engagement farming

Anybody else feel like the supply teacher just started writing names on the board?

Perhaps Musk should have checked with his potential new employer.

