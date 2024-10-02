Elon Musk is limiting the visibility of bold and italic on X because they’re getting on his nerves

Twitter elon musk

You may have spotted some posts on Twitter/X with bold or italic fonts, following a recent update to the app.

It hasn’t been a hit with everyone.

New update allows bold & italic when composing tweets Annoying? Bold tweets look like ads to me pic.twitter.com/VefZuNx0Pv — LynneGuire (@LynneGuire) September 27, 2024

baby your tweets aren't good enough for bold — pete griffin (@PeteGGriffin) October 1, 2024

why the fuck is every other tweet in bold font on this app all of a sudden???? pic.twitter.com/XiQmamTEbR — mad meiax (@neianasty) September 28, 2024

It clearly hasn’t gone down well with Elon Musk, who came up with the idea in the first place.

Anybody else feel like the supply teacher just started writing names on the board?

Good old @elonmusk, dealing with the BIG problems in Twitter! https://t.co/AGlWMXysHP — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 1, 2024

Free speech is LEGAL AGAIN unless you do something the boss finds KIND OF ANNOYING https://t.co/9zVgYCOl9X — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 1, 2024

You can say what you like but please use the right font https://t.co/kTkMHPdI9x — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 1, 2024

The CEO of SpaceX has commented more on text formatting than on the third grounding of his company's Falcon 9 rocket in three months. I guess you could call that a bold choice. https://t.co/WpCuJyIqKd — Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) October 1, 2024

I don’t even know how to use the bold font — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2024

Bro do polls if you want to make changes to X. Some of this stuff you think of is just awful. — Van Life Groyper (@VanLifeGroyper) October 1, 2024

Elon: “free speech” blah, blah, Also Elon: “this app is MINE and you can’t use bold or italics, because I don’t like them” pic.twitter.com/MnnUNefuFz — QueenAntifaDeepState9 (@misekim98) October 1, 2024

IT WAS YOUR IDEA, DUDE. Just like most of the ideas you have, it was shit. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) October 2, 2024

Yeah, I hate when I launch a feature and people use it!!! https://t.co/BGzUQ2nsUY — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) October 1, 2024

Translation: There was a glitch making a bunch of people’s tweets bold, and rather than admit we can’t fix our increasingly broken website, we’ll blame the impacted https://t.co/LNGkJfq1Ts — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 1, 2024

Idek wtf that is, I just want you to stop touching shit, like a damn child https://t.co/Fg6F3I58Wj — chocolate17__ (@Diyah20_) October 1, 2024

My favorite thing about Elon-era Twitter is watching him roll out terrible site-wide features that Twitter already tested on focus groups a decade ago and deemed bad ideas. https://t.co/aHAKhIUoSK — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) October 1, 2024

how does a font enable engagement farming ? how?! — Fring (@bubblefring) October 1, 2024

Perhaps Musk should have checked with his potential new employer.

Elon Musk getting rid of bold font makes this post even funnier https://t.co/Kll2ilBjY0 — Foxx (@0nlyFoxx) October 2, 2024

