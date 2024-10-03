Grant Shapps forgot who he was backing to be Tory leader and James O’Brien’s A++ response was sheer perfection

Politics James cleverly james o'brien

Never let it be said that Grant Shapps isn’t a man of his word, nor one that doesn’t have deeply held principles and beliefs.

We say this after the former defence secretary (and various other roles) was speaking about the Tory leadership race at the Conservative Party conference.

And he momentarily forget not only who he wanted to win but the identify of the person whose campaign he is actually chairing.

'I like all the candidates even though I'm chairing Robert Jenrick's campaign… sorry, James Cleverly's campaign' Grant Shapps slips up on who he's backing while discussing the Tory leadership contest pic.twitter.com/XdePXrfZMi — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 1, 2024

Easily done, right? Wrong.

Cleverly with the sharp eye for the best campaign chair he could find. https://t.co/9T4RZB9lxD — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 3, 2024

Even Grant Shapps can't tell the difference. https://t.co/FLXzlXE4sB — North West Bylines (@NWBylines) October 3, 2024

And the best response (and not for the first time) surely went to LBC presenter (and Robert Jenrick’s nemesis) James O’Brien.

What's in a name? He's had at least four. https://t.co/E20R2ymYqd — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 2, 2024

Boom.

And just in case you needed reminding …

And also, this.

Whatever he calls himself, one thing will always remain the same…. pic.twitter.com/9DTK902i2r — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) October 2, 2024

