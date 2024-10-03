Politics James cleverly james o'brien

Grant Shapps forgot who he was backing to be Tory leader and James O’Brien’s A++ response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2024

Never let it be said that Grant Shapps isn’t a man of his word, nor one that doesn’t have deeply held principles and beliefs.

We say this after the former defence secretary (and various other roles) was speaking about the Tory leadership race at the Conservative Party conference.

And he momentarily forget not only who he wanted to win but the identify of the person whose campaign he is actually chairing.

Easily done, right? Wrong.

And the best response (and not for the first time) surely went to LBC presenter (and Robert Jenrick’s nemesis) James O’Brien.

Boom.

And just in case you needed reminding …

And also, this.

Source @ITVNewsPolitics