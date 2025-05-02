We still haven’t seen a free-running stunt to beat this heart-stopping corkscrew and landing

Entertainment next-level skills

Freerunner Max Webb once landed an incredible jump, which has to be seen to be believed.

Max explained –

“I FINALLY MANAGED TO HIT THIS CORK PRE! This was by far the scariest thing I’ve ever done and it took me a while to commit to but it literally couldn’t have gone any better, been wanting to do this for a year and a half but I’ve had a few injuries and my body wasn’t able to do it until now, so proud of myself for this 😄😄”

Instagram users – including other freerunners – were astounded.

Excuse me wtf 🔥🔥🔥

Hazalnhr

One for the history books❤️

thebartlife

Why does this look so safe when you do it????🤯🤯🤯

dimitris_dk_kirsanidis

Very very sick g! Well done on ticking it off 👏

domtomato

Cannot compute 🤖

drewftaylor

What the actual F bro haha INSANE!👏👏

chase_armitage

Is no one going to mention how they pushed the bins together below as their safety precaution 🤣

I.simpson97

Pro parkour team Storror described it as –

The filthiest.

destorm spoke for most of us when he said this –

I couldn’t land that straight up with pillows on the walls and ground. He’s Spider-Man for sure.

Finally, this comment from suecsoo was especially significant.

As your Mum I don’t think I should be liking this 🫣 but well done baby boy, proud of you ❤️❤️

You can watch his behind the scenes video here. As you can imagine, it’s a fascinating watch.

READ MORE

These high-rise parkour antics are giving people the fear

Source Max Webb Image Screengrab