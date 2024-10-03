US JD Vance us election

A Republican Congressman posted a yassified JD Vance pic and got them both dragged into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2024

Republican Congressman Mike Collins may have thought he was simply supporting his party’s VP hopeful, JD Vance, when he shared a photo of him, but the one he chose – or possibly made – simply got the pair of them dragged into next week.

An edited photo of JD Vance, with more pronounced cheekbones and a chiselled jaw

People immediately spotted a slight issue – or maybe not so slight – and they added this Community Note.

This photo has been digitally altered to change JD Vance’s appearance.

Glow up, girl! Just for comparison, this is the ‘before’ version of Senator Vance.

The internet couldn’t believe its eyes …or its luck. Here are a few of the best comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Counterpoint …

Oh, and there’s this.

How Do You Do Fellow Kids Steve Buscemi GIFfrom How Do You Do Fellow Kids GIFs

READ MORE

JD Vance had a little strop over being fact-checked on immigration during the debate – 17 favourite reactions

Image Screengrab, Mike Collins