A Republican Congressman posted a yassified JD Vance pic and got them both dragged into next year

Republican Congressman Mike Collins may have thought he was simply supporting his party’s VP hopeful, JD Vance, when he shared a photo of him, but the one he chose – or possibly made – simply got the pair of them dragged into next week.

People immediately spotted a slight issue – or maybe not so slight – and they added this Community Note.

Glow up, girl! Just for comparison, this is the ‘before’ version of Senator Vance.

The internet couldn’t believe its eyes …or its luck. Here are a few of the best comments.

1.

Bro. You can’t be serious. Did you make JD sexy on your official account? What is wrong with you. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 2, 2024

2.

Who is that? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 2, 2024

3.

Two can play at this game my man pic.twitter.com/4vQf9BlYnx — cute brute (@CuteBrute718) October 2, 2024

4.

You’re not helping with the whole weird thing. This is super weird. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 2, 2024

5.

babe wake up, a sitting congressman just yassified jd vance https://t.co/LXkCtWOvxV pic.twitter.com/ppguflKp9G — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 2, 2024

6.

7.

Is there any reason you didn’t want to post his real face? https://t.co/tRVgNpsIdB pic.twitter.com/R83yGfuEOM — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 2, 2024

8.

I'm very curious about who made the call in this Republican congressman's office to alter JD Vance's photo to make him more handsome and how that was communicated https://t.co/o2QdDZ0YAI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2024

9.

Might as well go all in. pic.twitter.com/ggkPqAiz3k — FRO☀️ (@WeatherValkyrie) October 2, 2024

10.

So good to see Rep. Collins embracing gender affirming care. Love the chin implant, buccal fat removal, cheek implants, nose job, hair plugs, Botox, 6 weeks on testosterone boosters look were giving here. https://t.co/HCMKiYcAlG — DEI Petty (@marcformarc) October 2, 2024

11.

12.

lol I downloaded a face tuning app coz I wanted to yassify Andrew Tate and when I put myself through it it looked INSANE. And that's how I know what our congressman chum here has done. https://t.co/8CE7iMcvVk — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 2, 2024

13.

If my friends publicly yassified me to look less doughy as a form of praise, I'd cry so hard that I'd fracture a rib https://t.co/D9VralGmxP — Hannah (@hannnahmmarie) October 2, 2024

14.

That is not what he looks like, @RepMikeCollins. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/dN7SgOqvrO — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 2, 2024

Counterpoint …

Oh, and there’s this.

Image Screengrab, Mike Collins