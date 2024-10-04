US Donad Trump us election

Donald Trump said green energy means people’s TVs will turn off if there’s no wind, and the internet put him on blast – 15 blows to his ego

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2024

Wind turbines – or windmills, as he calls them – live rent-free in the head of former (and, horrifyingly, possible future) President Donald Trump.

While we can never really be sure whether he believes all the guff he spouts, he certainly appears to think that the noise of turbines can cause cancer.

Why have people been eating less bacon? Because of ‘horrible’ wind energy, of course. And not the kind that can be solved with a couple of indigestion tablets.

He also insists that ‘the windmills’ drive whales ‘a little batty’ and kill them.

They’ve certainly driven someone ‘a little batty’, but it isn’t the whales.

At a recent rally in Michigan, he revealed yet more about the production of energy from wind power that he simply doesn’t understand.

It was a gift to the Harris-Walz campaign.

People held nothing back in their assessment of his comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Imagine if the Former Guy had been born without a full set of silver spoons in his mouth.

