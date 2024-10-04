Donald Trump said green energy means people’s TVs will turn off if there’s no wind, and the internet put him on blast – 15 blows to his ego

US Donad Trump us election

Wind turbines – or windmills, as he calls them – live rent-free in the head of former (and, horrifyingly, possible future) President Donald Trump.

While we can never really be sure whether he believes all the guff he spouts, he certainly appears to think that the noise of turbines can cause cancer.

President Trump: "If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75% in value. And they say the noise causes cancer." pic.twitter.com/VFx6b11mob — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2019

Why have people been eating less bacon? Because of ‘horrible’ wind energy, of course. And not the kind that can be solved with a couple of indigestion tablets.

Trump: Some people don't eat bacon anymore. This was caused by their horrible energy. Wind. They want wind all over the place. When it doesn't blow, we have a problem. pic.twitter.com/z9FnkHnYOU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2024

He also insists that ‘the windmills’ drive whales ‘a little batty’ and kill them.

Donald Trump: “Windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. No one does anything about that…The windmills are driving them crazy. They are driving the whales, I think, a little batty.” pic.twitter.com/jp0euSfjVq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 5, 2024

They’ve certainly driven someone ‘a little batty’, but it isn’t the whales.

At a recent rally in Michigan, he revealed yet more about the production of energy from wind power that he simply doesn’t understand.

Trump: The wind is not blowing, darling, let's turn on the television. I want to see President Trump make a speech tonight. No, darling, the wind is not blowing. We have no juice in the house. We have no juice pic.twitter.com/N3ZcTu9WTn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 3, 2024

It was a gift to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Trump says he opposes wind energy because he thinks his TV would turn off when the wind isn’t blowing pic.twitter.com/BP7rjWxXia — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 3, 2024

People held nothing back in their assessment of his comments.

1.

He has no idea how solar energy is stored. Bro is incompetent. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 3, 2024

2.

"Honey, why can we not watch the old man yell crazy things?" "Well Cletus, the windmills aren't blowing, they killed all the birds" pic.twitter.com/lm1s86WUjl — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) October 3, 2024

3.

He is SO incredibly fucking stupid its beyond comprehension. https://t.co/mZtdjqtd3p — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 3, 2024

4.

Trump is an idiot and he thinks his supporters are too. https://t.co/GytGgBF5jL — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 3, 2024

5.

of all the things that will never happen, this is the thing that never will happen the most https://t.co/YdW9PMaL5g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2024

6.

“I'm a very stable genius.” https://t.co/PqabLOA0xI — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 3, 2024

7.

There is no "juice" left in Trumps brain — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 3, 2024

8.

Still floors me that it's the 21st damn century and half the country is going to vote for a racist buffoon who doesn't understand the concept of batteries. https://t.co/JIMyAdcY7m — Katie (@ktbobaytee) October 3, 2024

9.

Don't do drugs, kids — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) October 3, 2024

10.

This isn't fun, funny, subversive, "challenging the elites," or any of that stuff. This is just embarrassing. Embarrassing. https://t.co/fXHIJsMm0T — Michael Rosenberg (@MJRosenbergDad) October 3, 2024

11.

Trump doesn't read briefing books nor does he have the focus to sit for in person policy briefings — because at nearly 80 years old he thinks he knows it all That he thinks wind energy is produced & delivered like this displays his fucking base ignorance ‍♂️ Trump is unfit https://t.co/xMZtneUhYU — #GoodTrouble (@LarryTenney) October 3, 2024

12.

I am beginning to think Donald skipped school on the day his science teacher explained how batteries work. pic.twitter.com/KJ5BDwB2Fn — F e l l a Historian (@thisuser_isdumb) October 3, 2024

13.

I’m running out of ways to say he’s the dumbest person in politics- ever. — Mason (@masonstruths) October 3, 2024

14.

We don't want Mr Low IQ to have the codes for nukes — I am the couch (@CouchHolio) October 3, 2024

15.

The wind doesn’t seem to be blowing wherever he’s getting his batteries recharged either. Doc Ronny better mix up a new cocktail. https://t.co/nf2wnzX8Eo — Dave- We’re only custodians (@Dave_H64) October 3, 2024

Imagine if the Former Guy had been born without a full set of silver spoons in his mouth.

If this was some random dude at a corner bar babbling this crap, no one would come near him… and the owner would eventually call the police. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) October 3, 2024

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Pixabay