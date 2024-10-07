Politics boris johnson tom bradby

ITV’s Tom Bradby telling Boris Johnson he was the worst PM ever is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

Finally Boris Johnson has been given the opportunity to talk on TV about his new book.

You’ll remember his big BBC1 encounter was scrapped after Laura Kuenssberg accidentally emailed him her briefing notes, and then Sky News political editor Beth Rigby pulled the plug after Johnson refused to let him record it.

So here he is on ITV with Tom Brady, and if you only watch 30 seconds or so of it, then make it this 30 seconds, a supremely satisfying watch.

Not just what he says but how he says it – full marks all round! Except for Johnson, obviously.

Maybe there was a 50-day qualification period.

Source @implausibleblog