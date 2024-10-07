ITV’s Tom Bradby telling Boris Johnson he was the worst PM ever is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics boris johnson tom bradby

Finally Boris Johnson has been given the opportunity to talk on TV about his new book.

You’ll remember his big BBC1 encounter was scrapped after Laura Kuenssberg accidentally emailed him her briefing notes, and then Sky News political editor Beth Rigby pulled the plug after Johnson refused to let him record it.

So here he is on ITV with Tom Brady, and if you only watch 30 seconds or so of it, then make it this 30 seconds, a supremely satisfying watch.

Tom Bradby, "Anthony Seldon the more or less official biographer of Prime Ministers said you were the worst Prime Minister in British history" Boris Johnson, "I.. Err.. Err" Tom Bradby, "In the whole of history" Boris Johnson, "Well.. I think.. I don't know.. I don't know this… pic.twitter.com/Vq7uyEWkul — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 5, 2024

Not just what he says but how he says it – full marks all round! Except for Johnson, obviously.

"Anthony Sheldon says you're the worst PM in history" "I don't know this guy.." "Well he seems to know you pretty well…" — Sebastian Coe (@SEBdotCOEdotUK) October 5, 2024

He wasn't expecting a grilling from LK, was he? This interview must have enraged him. — RV #FBFE (@RaVe_74) October 5, 2024

“Well if he ain’t the worst Prime Minister in the whole of history he’ll do until one comes along” pic.twitter.com/iaQrsUYaJW — Chris Cunningham (@ChrisCu10106064) October 5, 2024

LauraK will be seething watching Tom destroy her hero — RogerB (@RogerBurston) October 5, 2024

Does Liz Trust not count? — HenriIV i.e. &  (@Vert_Galant) October 5, 2024

Maybe there was a 50-day qualification period.

100% agree. Certainly in my lifetime. Truss was bad but not there for long. Johnson’s blistering and lies were interminable — Sue McKee (@Sukee49) October 5, 2024

READ MORE

Trump cultists mistaking the Liam Nissan account for Liam Neeson never stops being funny – 22 top examples

Source @implausibleblog