Reform UK ruled that their councils will only fly the Union and St. George’s flags, and the internet showed its colours

Politics Reform UK

After their undeniable triumph in the recent local elections, Reform UK has rolled up its sleeves and is addressing the top priority of people in their wards – banning certain flags from public buildings.

The policy turned out to be somewhat half-baked. Yes, we were shocked, too. People pointed out some obvious issues, and poked a little fun.

1.

Nigel Farage has clarified the situation with regard to which flags can be flown on Reform run council buildings. As well as the Union Jack and St George’s flag, it will of course be OK to fly the Russian flag. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 6, 2025

2.

You're banning county flags?! Why are you trying to cancel our history? pic.twitter.com/Rr6n0hhNsf — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 5, 2025

3.

Orwell once wrote: "In England all the boasting & flag-wagging is done by small minorities. The patriotism of ordinary people is not vocal". So it begins…. #Reform pic.twitter.com/BLmqIbau7t — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) May 5, 2025

4.

Cousin Jemima sent me this. A massive pothole outside her home in Reform led Kent.

Maybe if Reform councillors spent more time working and less on banning county flags her massive hole would get filled in. pic.twitter.com/f9DOcLVRP3 — Florence Lox (@floboflo) May 6, 2025

5.

“Hello you’re through to the Reform flag hotline.” pic.twitter.com/9r1ifMUyWT — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) May 5, 2025

6.

I fort u woz giving me back my cuntry?!???!!?? Now u tell us we cant fly our county's flag?https://t.co/NeipoEt9EL — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) May 5, 2025

7.

Country is falling apart, Reform priority = flags — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) May 5, 2025

8.

So no NHS or Armed Forces Day flags as allowed by UK Gov? pic.twitter.com/NS0tb2MXJ0 — Katy Jon Went (@katyjon) May 5, 2025

9.

From Monday all council employees will be required to wear Union Jack undies… — Terry Macalister (@TerryMac999) May 5, 2025

10.

"We've banned County councils from flying their own county's flag by mistake." https://t.co/vE70zavAYv pic.twitter.com/6t8o6d6yeg — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 5, 2025

11.

On the day that Ukrainian troops march alongside British personnel to commemorate VE Day, it’s completely wrong for Reform to pull down the Ukrainian flag from council buildings. They should reverse this decision. The Ukraine conflict is a reminder that freedom isn’t free, and… https://t.co/q3Eix3KVXF — Al Carns (@AlistairCarns) May 5, 2025

12.

Setting out early how Reform will run councils… Vibes over substance and delivery https://t.co/z3a2khZRlc — Mark Yale (@Mark_Yale) May 5, 2025

13.

The stupid thing about this Reform flag nonsense is that there are already guidelines for councils about flying the union flag. This is what happens when a party doesn’t have properly thought out policies and thinks it can make them up on the hoof. Expect much more of this. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) May 5, 2025

14.

If your going to pretend to be a proud patriot, please learn that it is not "The Union Jack" it is "The Union Flag" — Cllr Craig Smith (@craig_smithUK) May 5, 2025

There are other issues for local councils to worry about.

Lot of people arguing with this with examples why their particular flag should be allowed and nobody asking why are you flying flags I just want my bins emptied https://t.co/kQxzKBynmQ — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) May 5, 2025

A few hours after Yusuf’s post, there was a clarification.

Of course, they never intended to target county flags. It was always about this –

via GIPHY

READ MORE

A Reform supporter has suggested that 72p a week is all you need to spend for a child’s breakfast – 16 delicious takedowns

Image Screengrab, Pexels