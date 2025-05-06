Politics Reform UK

Reform UK ruled that their councils will only fly the Union and St. George’s flags, and the internet showed its colours

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 6th, 2025

After their undeniable triumph in the recent local elections, Reform UK has rolled up its sleeves and is addressing the top priority of people in their wards – banning certain flags from public buildings.

Zia Yusuf tweet with a picture of a Union Flag and these words - Reform controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that the *only* flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and the St George’s flag. No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flag-poles, balconies, reception desks or council-chamber walls.

The policy turned out to be somewhat half-baked. Yes, we were shocked, too. People pointed out some obvious issues, and poked a little fun.

There are other issues for local councils to worry about.

A few hours after Yusuf’s post, there was a clarification.

Reform UK councils will only fly the Union Jack, St George’s flag and County flags. We are proud of our country and history. Labour and the Tories want to stop this.

Of course, they never intended to target county flags. It was always about this –

