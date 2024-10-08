This weather mansplainer refused to accept ‘you’re wrong’ for an answer and got all the responses he deserved

Twitter mansplainer weather

Our thoughts go out to the people of Florida who are bracing themselves for a potential ‘once in a lifetime’ storm after Hurricane Milton intensified into a category 5 storm on Tuesday.

Winds of up to 180mph are expected as it makes landfall in the densely populated Tampa Bay Area first.

➡️ NOW: An emotional hurricane #Milton update from @JohnMoralesTV as the storm hits Cat. 5 status. Take this seriously. We have you covered here on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QEe3E25JGX — CHRIS HUSH (@ChrisHushNBC) October 7, 2024

Terrifying.

And we mention it because of this particular mansplainer who wasn’t taking ‘you’re wrong’ for an answer – despite who he was talking to – and got all the responses he deserved.

‘I’m going to go scream into the abyss now…’ said Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou – @weather_katie on Twitter.

I’m going to go scream into the abyss now… pic.twitter.com/Gwo4UWYEJF — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) October 7, 2024

And here is that exchange again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

And he really did find himself in the eye of the storm. Of his own making.

It's okay, I went and screamed into a cornfield instead — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) October 7, 2024

Ok sure Katie, you’re a meteorologist. You’ve got expertise, science, & facts on your side. But have you considered that Jeff is a man? I think that lends some serious weight to his argument. /s (You’ve probably got a read on me by now to know that was sarcasm, but ‍♂️) — Kanan Jarrus (ok no, not really a Jedi) (@Kanan_Jarrus_) October 7, 2024

Hahaha — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) October 7, 2024

What category is a Sharknado? — Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) October 7, 2024

Hurricanes can CAUSE tornadoes???

That is not information that my mental wellbeing needed. — Adrian Parsons (@Age_of_Greed) October 7, 2024

Yup! Though thankfully most tend to be on the weaker side of the scale — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) October 7, 2024

This person had a question.

Why would you waste your time? Trying to educate people like this is like nailing custard to the wall. Doomed to failure, you get in a mess and you achieve nothing — Bang Average 3rd Cat (@BangAverageCat3) October 7, 2024

Nailing custard to a wall I'll have to remember that one! Mainly I reply to show some kind of resistance. These people are used to getting away with their lunacy without contest, so I just take 10 seconds to remind them that they are indeed wrong. Plus it sets a good example… — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) October 7, 2024

To conclude …

Don’t scream too loud, you’ll make a tornado — BlueJay (@BlueJayvideos) October 7, 2024

READ MORE

James Blunt asked Ryanair for a favour and the airline’s hilarious response was a real beauty

Source @ChrisHushNBC