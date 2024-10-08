Twitter mansplainer weather

This weather mansplainer refused to accept ‘you’re wrong’ for an answer and got all the responses he deserved

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2024

Our thoughts go out to the people of Florida who are bracing themselves for a potential ‘once in a lifetime’ storm after Hurricane Milton intensified into a category 5 storm on Tuesday.

Winds of up to 180mph are expected as it makes landfall in the densely populated Tampa Bay Area first.

Terrifying.

And we mention it because of this particular mansplainer who wasn’t taking ‘you’re wrong’ for an answer – despite who he was talking to – and got all the responses he deserved.

‘I’m going to go scream into the abyss now…’ said Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou – @weather_katie on Twitter.

And here is that exchange again, just in case it’s tricky to see in full.

And he really did find himself in the eye of the storm. Of his own making.

This person had a question.

To conclude …

