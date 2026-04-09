Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt tried not to answer who controls the Strait of Hormuz but this reporter simply wasn’t letting it go

Saul Hutson. Updated April 9th, 2026

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Depending on who you believe, the war between the United States and Iran is either, A) over, B) not over, C) going horribly for everyone, but specifically the United States.

The US Press Secretary believes the answer is A. She has declared a swift victory and wants everyone to move one. Unfortunately for her, there are reporters who refuse to do so.

Here is Leavitt trying to sidestep a very simple question about who currently controls the Strait of Hormuz.

This rips a page out of the current White House’s press strategy: hurl up a bunch of word salad that doesn’t answer the question, then cut off the follow-up question and call on another reporter, hoping nobody notices you didn’t answer the question at all.

The online audience wasn’t falling for it, and the replies called Leavitt out for all of her cowardly tactics.

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