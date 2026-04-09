Karoline Leavitt tried not to answer who controls the Strait of Hormuz but this reporter simply wasn’t letting it go

Politics Iran Karoline Leavitt

Depending on who you believe, the war between the United States and Iran is either, A) over, B) not over, C) going horribly for everyone, but specifically the United States.

The US Press Secretary believes the answer is A. She has declared a swift victory and wants everyone to move one. Unfortunately for her, there are reporters who refuse to do so.

Here is Leavitt trying to sidestep a very simple question about who currently controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Q: As of today, who controls the Strait of Hormuz? LEAVITT: We expect that the strait will be opened immediately Q: Who controls the strait right now? LEAVITT: *refuses to answer* pic.twitter.com/eqDzxLTRAP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

This rips a page out of the current White House’s press strategy: hurl up a bunch of word salad that doesn’t answer the question, then cut off the follow-up question and call on another reporter, hoping nobody notices you didn’t answer the question at all.

The online audience wasn’t falling for it, and the replies called Leavitt out for all of her cowardly tactics.

1.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, because it has defeated the US in 38 days.

This is quite extraordinary and Trump’s great mistake should be discussed. https://t.co/x1LS0tr30q — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) April 8, 2026

2.

She just can’t give a strait answer. I’ll see myself out. — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) April 8, 2026

3.

Wrong: Iran.

And it was controlled by no one before the war. — Sam K. (@bluesamk) April 8, 2026

4.

Lol Trump’s Art of the Deal is a beautiful thing https://t.co/2ibS83tdzq — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 8, 2026

5.

6.

A nation that didn’t control it 6weeks ago that’s who, it was a free water way until that orange shit stain decided to wage a war over a feeling — D Naylor (@R3DLFC) April 8, 2026

7.