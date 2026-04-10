Politics podcasts RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. is starting a podcast debunking health myths, and nobody is happy about it (except one very predictable supporter) – 17 one-star reviews

Saul Hutson. Updated April 10th, 2026

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We can all agree on one thing: more straight white men need to launch podcasts.

With that in mind, let’s try an exercise. Close your eyes. Settle into a Zen state. Now imagine the most soothing, engaging voice you can conjure floating seamlessly into your mind through your ear buds.

Was it RFK Jr.? Well then, you’re in luck.

There was exactly one person happy about this announcement:

The rest of the internet recoiled in horror.

Enjoy their responses…

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