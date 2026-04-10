RFK Jr. is starting a podcast debunking health myths, and nobody is happy about it (except one very predictable supporter) – 17 one-star reviews

Politics podcasts RFK Jr.

We can all agree on one thing: more straight white men need to launch podcasts.

With that in mind, let’s try an exercise. Close your eyes. Settle into a Zen state. Now imagine the most soothing, engaging voice you can conjure floating seamlessly into your mind through your ear buds.

Was it RFK Jr.? Well then, you’re in luck.

Coming soon—The Secretary Kennedy Podcast. pic.twitter.com/CMkOmh8sFO — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 8, 2026

There was exactly one person happy about this announcement:

So excited for this! https://t.co/Z5OgSxf49v — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 9, 2026

The rest of the internet recoiled in horror.

Enjoy their responses…

1.

“The government is lying to you.”

-the government — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) April 8, 2026

2.

Anything but actual work. Amiright? — Timmay (@hellishapp) April 8, 2026

3.

It’s been over a year & RFK Jr. has done nothing to improve health in this country. So what does he choose to do next? Become a podcast bro. ‍♂️ — The Real Truther (@thereal_truther) April 8, 2026

4.

If like me you’re eagerly waiting to listen to the RFK Jr podcast, you could also try listening to the sound of a bag of nails in a blender to provide similar levels of audibility & educational value. — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) April 8, 2026

5.

Only time I’d endorse use of an ai voice — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 8, 2026

6.

Bold choice to go with a audio-based medium https://t.co/Ou26MoaQ07 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) April 8, 2026

7.

EvErYoNe nEeDs a wEbSiTe nOwAdAyS, wHeThEr iT’S FoR YoUr bUsInEsS, yOuR BlOg, Or yOuR PeRsOnAl sIdE HuStLe oR HoBbY. sQuArEsPaCe iS An aLl-iN-OnE PlAtFoRm tHaT HeLpS yOu bUiLd a bEaUtIfUl oNlInE PrEsEnCe aNd rUn yOuR BuSiNeSs fRoM WeBsItEs aNd oNlInE StOrEs tO- https://t.co/dbMzJBxFIg — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) April 8, 2026

8.

at the end of the day, the donald trump administration just wants to be influencers and podcasters lol https://t.co/2S9v4uJaH5 — onion person (@CantEverDie) April 8, 2026

9.