Politics JD Vance vatican

Catholic convert JD Vance just made a comedy schoolboy error and it was a cardinal sin for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated April 9th, 2026

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The current White House administration is so ignorant and destructive, it can pick a fight with the most forgiving and graceful people on the planet.

On a related note, let’s hear from the Pope about the war between the United States and Iran.

That sure sounds like he’s not thrilled about the hell the United States has unleashed on the rest of the world with their unprovoked war on Iran.

Surely, the White House would take that critique in stride and try to apply it to their future actions.

That, or they’ll threaten the Catholic church…

Which brings us to the Vice President of the administration, JD Vance. The VP had a very well thought out answer about his interactions with the Vatican.

Just kidding, he didn’t even know he was talking to them.

We all know anyone associated with Donald Trump is going to hell, but it’s unique to see it all play out in real time.

Here’s how Twitter responded to the White House’s utter disregard for the Pope and his beliefs.

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