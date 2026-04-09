Catholic convert JD Vance just made a comedy schoolboy error and it was a cardinal sin for the ages

Politics JD Vance vatican

The current White House administration is so ignorant and destructive, it can pick a fight with the most forgiving and graceful people on the planet.

On a related note, let’s hear from the Pope about the war between the United States and Iran.

🚨 MAJOR NEWS: Pope Leo XIV just declared the Iran War unjust. Called it a war crime. Said it is “not solving anything.” And told Americans directly — call Congress. End this war. pic.twitter.com/Pj4aG4gCIT — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 7, 2026

That sure sounds like he’s not thrilled about the hell the United States has unleashed on the rest of the world with their unprovoked war on Iran.

Surely, the White House would take that critique in stride and try to apply it to their future actions.

That, or they’ll threaten the Catholic church…

I’m sorry – the Pentagon threatened the Catholic Church, currently led by the first American pope?? https://t.co/OtzMEeK3lq — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 8, 2026

Which brings us to the Vice President of the administration, JD Vance. The VP had a very well thought out answer about his interactions with the Vatican.

Just kidding, he didn’t even know he was talking to them.

JD VANCE: With no disrespect to the cardinal, I don’t know who Cardinal Christophe Pierre is REPORTER: He’s the ambassador to the Holy Sea and US VANCE: Okay, I’ve met him before. Sorry. I just didn’t remember the name. I’ve never seen this reporting. I’d like to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/TauVqVRtcF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

We all know anyone associated with Donald Trump is going to hell, but it’s unique to see it all play out in real time.

Here’s how Twitter responded to the White House’s utter disregard for the Pope and his beliefs.

1.

Whoa whoa whoa, let me be clear: I became Catholic because I thought it would help my political fortunes, not because I thought I would ever have to deal with any of this stuff. https://t.co/Xy1PQXZxyY — Jesse Brenneman (@Jesse_Brenneman) April 8, 2026

2.

It’s so funny man. Vance wants so much to be seen as some pious statesman, humbly converted to Catholicism, but the moment his political prospects are threatened by the *Catholic Church* exposing the moral corruption of the Trump administration, the mask slips, and you can see… https://t.co/r9yppGDfxT — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) April 8, 2026

3.

I have been wondering for a while how long it would be before Trump started going after the Pope. I expected some snide remarks. Some all caps posts.

I did not expect him to threaten the Vatican with military force.

That I confess, I never imagined. Alas.

Here we are. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 8, 2026

4.

I’ve never met a Catholic more disdainful of their faith more than this hillbilly pissant — (((Roddy Fosburg))) (@Goblinsburg) April 8, 2026

5.