US Brits Iran MAGA

A Maga trolled the the entirety of the European military and this A++ homegrown response will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As we wait and see if Donald Trump’s war on Iran really is over – Trump doesn’t appear to have too much of a say in it – it hasn’t stopped Magas everywhere declaring just how g-r-r-r-eat America is right now.

And not only how great America is but how awful the rest of the world is. Take alanlujan872, for instance, who had this to say over on Threads.

View on Threads

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because it prompted no end of enjoyable responses and entirely on-point responses …

View on Threads

View on Threads

View on Threads

… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

View on Threads

Makes you proud to be British (and here are just a few of the comments it prompted after it was highlighted by @timdavies_uk over on Twitter).

READ MORE

An American trolled Londoners with their ‘average San Francisco street’ and ended up magnificently owned

Source