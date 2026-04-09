A Maga trolled the the entirety of the European military and this A++ homegrown response will make you proud to be British

US Brits Iran MAGA

As we wait and see if Donald Trump’s war on Iran really is over – Trump doesn’t appear to have too much of a say in it – it hasn’t stopped Magas everywhere declaring just how g-r-r-r-eat America is right now.

And not only how great America is but how awful the rest of the world is. Take alanlujan872, for instance, who had this to say over on Threads.

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And we’re glad they did, in a way, because it prompted no end of enjoyable responses and entirely on-point responses …

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… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

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Makes you proud to be British (and here are just a few of the comments it prompted after it was highlighted by @timdavies_uk over on Twitter).

No lies detected 👍😅 pic.twitter.com/z6iGl4jHqH — Fast Jet Performance 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎄⭐ (@timdavies_uk) April 8, 2026

The only sign that they had ever been there would be some empty steak and kidney pudding tubs. — TimeStealer (@StealerTime) April 8, 2026

Don't forget half a roll of duct-tape and cable ties. Never underestimate Brits with the wrong equipment and no instructions other than "good luck, you'll need it" https://t.co/76fYGGDdgN — Rob (@RarkPhoenix) April 8, 2026

Lmfao our royal marines strapped themselves to Apache helicopters and got flown over land mine fields to rescue one of theirs, the yanks think they invented the world and that they’re the most fearsome warriors, they’re not even close — Andy (@Ab2o25) April 8, 2026

I always remember the classic comment about the resupply column sent into Iraq in gulf war one to service and replenish the squadrons while scud hunting. They literally drove a small LAD and A1 each into Iraq! The comment was something like “I’ve had more excitement in the… — Neil Poynter (@neilpoynter) April 8, 2026

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An American trolled Londoners with their ‘average San Francisco street’ and ended up magnificently owned

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