Boris Johnson really didn’t like being called a liar and it’s surely a glimpse of the reality behind the bluster

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2024

Just in case you haven’t heard by now – Boris Johnson’s got a book out! Not his first, obviously, but it does mark his first foray into fiction with his account of his time in Downing Street and beyond.

And his media round hasn’t been quite as extensive as he was hoping (thanks to Laura Kuenssberg’s most unfortunate email) but he’s still been interviewed on the BBC, this time on 5 Live by Matt Chorley.

And we mention it because Johnson got unusually aggravated when Chorley called him a liar and it manages to be both simultaneously both quite the eye-opener and simultaneously no surprise whatsoever.

And it’s well worth a minute or two of your time.

And we weren’t the only ones to think it.

Not everyone agreed, so last word to the estimable Chorley himself.

