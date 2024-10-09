Boris Johnson really didn’t like being called a liar and it’s surely a glimpse of the reality behind the bluster

Politics 5 live boris johnson

Just in case you haven’t heard by now – Boris Johnson’s got a book out! Not his first, obviously, but it does mark his first foray into fiction with his account of his time in Downing Street and beyond.

And his media round hasn’t been quite as extensive as he was hoping (thanks to Laura Kuenssberg’s most unfortunate email) but he’s still been interviewed on the BBC, this time on 5 Live by Matt Chorley.

And we mention it because Johnson got unusually aggravated when Chorley called him a liar and it manages to be both simultaneously both quite the eye-opener and simultaneously no surprise whatsoever.

And it’s well worth a minute or two of your time.

“There is one word that comes up it begins with L. Do you want to guess what it is?”@MattChorley speaks to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Brexit decisions and asks him to respond to the 5 Live listeners calling him a ‘liar’ Check out the full episode on BBC Sounds pic.twitter.com/XKN8ibuWV5 — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) October 8, 2024

And we weren’t the only ones to think it.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen him this angry. He calms down by the end of it…but yikes https://t.co/F8GqiiyraL — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 8, 2024

He says he’s not a liar. He is lying. — Dom (@DomDoodle) October 8, 2024

Notice how quickly he diverts the topic to others, while getting uppity and pinker. Typical response from a pathological bullshitter par excellence. They don’t like it up ’em! — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) October 8, 2024

A nasty, mendacious, over-entitled little shit. And he doesn’t like being called out for his huge faults. Worst PM ever. https://t.co/FOku0qbhc4 — Lord Monsieur Prepuce (@MPrepuce) October 9, 2024

He isn’t just a liar, he is also a brutal, psychopathic one. Awful man — Still Shell. (@MichelleRoder14) October 8, 2024

Studio fitted with special safety equipment to deal with the big fat liar’s burning pants. https://t.co/dTmJBBK2Kx pic.twitter.com/0x5Ffzg45V — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 8, 2024

Not everyone agreed, so last word to the estimable Chorley himself.

Always good to wake up to a tidal wave of messages, reacting to clips, discussing who handed whose arse to whom. Make up your own mind by listening to the FULL interview: https://t.co/liHZFlwTyz pic.twitter.com/yA6fzwsajv — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 9, 2024

