Victoria Derbyshire’s gotcha question about Kemi Badenoch’s judgement saw Helen Whately tie herself in excruciating knots

Politics Kemi Badenoch Newsnight

By the end of today, we’ll know which two Tory leadership hopefuls will go through to the membership’s vote. James Cleverly looks like a slam dunk, while it’s a much closer race for second between Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch.

The closest they had to a centre right candidate, Tom Tugendhat, was eliminated on Tuesday.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, Helen Whately, spoke to Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire about her support for Kemi Badenoch.

It didn’t go as well as Ms. Whately might have hoped.

Kemi Badenoch admitted hacking into Harriet Harman’s website – KB supporter Helen Whately won’t answer the question – ‘what does that say abt Ms Badenoch’s judgement?’ https://t.co/2EtG2gizQp — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 8, 2024

“Can I ask you about her judgment? In 2018, Kemi Badenoch admitted hacking into Harriet Harman’s website ten years previously. What does that say about her judgement?” “My experience of working with Kemi _” “No, I’m asking you about her judgment and that example.” “Look, I’m not going to be drawn into specific examples which you’re throwing at me at this moment.”

Twitter/X reacted to her shambolic response.

Victoria Derbyshire to Tory MP Helen Whately: “A few years ago Kemi Badenoch admitted hacking into Harriet Harman’s website a decade previously. What does that say, in your view, about her judgment?” *car crash ensues*#newsnight pic.twitter.com/x3ZM0OeW3b — David (@Zero_4) October 8, 2024

@vicderbyshire should be the main political interviewer at the BBC. She has no fear or favour. @bbclaurak looks like a Tory biased hack in comparison. — Neil Malley (@malstar79) October 8, 2024

Straight question. Waffle, waffle, waffle. Straight question. More waffle. https://t.co/5EdyQ9tqlu — Liverpool Community Independents (@LIndependents) October 9, 2024

" You sent Whatley out? How many times have we told you? Don't send Whatley out!!!!" — Martin Found (@MartinFound1) October 8, 2024

Oof, not like Hells Bells to struggle… pic.twitter.com/BNd4GULRfG — kevin ❎ (@vivaganto) October 8, 2024

Imagine the constituency that would vote in Whateley Consistently incompetent https://t.co/rbZeM5i6uC — Nuwan Dissanayaka (@nuwandiss) October 9, 2024

And what would Helen Whately know about good judgement? pic.twitter.com/d2EZ3ua5y3 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 8, 2024

Watch this. Forget about Kemi Badenoch for the minute and instead focus on the absolute intention of Helen Whately to trot out a pre-agreed mantra rather than answer a question. I have never rated Whately as anything other than a vacuous voice box – total air head. https://t.co/nmIDlOXYfK — Brogan Rogan Trevino (@BroganRoganTrev) October 9, 2024

They never disappoint for their selective thickness — Vittorio Boccolini (@VBoccolini) October 9, 2024

Christ, she really is monumental dim. A single photon source, but with too low a bandwidth to be useful technologically. https://t.co/tR9DAxZvWN — Metamaterealistic (@Metamaterealis1) October 8, 2024

Helen Whately still trying to grasp the ‘parliamentary idiot of the year’ award from Lee Anderson https://t.co/E0XJ2UD9t1 — Chris Hegarty (@55chris) October 8, 2024

Helen Whately advocating dishonesty and criminal behaviour – because the future is tough. How ridiculous does that sound? https://t.co/LpUmZUgSFo — Des Jame #FBPE #FBPA (@DesFbpe) October 9, 2024

…if Helen Whately supports you, you’re fucked anyway. Thick as mince. https://t.co/YjBSts6h3L — ReynardDeFoxx (@FoxxReynard) October 9, 2024

Poor Helen Whately. A bear of little brain if ever there was one. https://t.co/pS492TC1as — Danny Fearns (@d_fearns) October 9, 2024

This time next year, David Jason could be a millionaire from the royalties.

I honestly feel that if they are not going to answer quite specific questions then they should just stand down the interview and show an old Dangermouse cartoon to fill the void — MrBrixton71 (@MrBrixton71) October 8, 2024

Victoria Derbyshire fact-checking these Tories like a circus ringmaster was magnificently done

Source Newsnight Image Screengrab