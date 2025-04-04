25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

There are tariffs on cars, crops, alcohol, clothing, mortgages and even tinfoil, but do you know what isn’t subject to tariffs? Humour. Far from crushing people’s ability to laugh, like he’s curtailing their ability to buy nice things, Donald Trump has spawned a million jokes. Every cloud, and all that.

You’ll probably be glad to know that none of these 25 funny things are about him, though. If you like them, put a thing on them ( a like or a retweet).

1.

Accidentally opened the Facebook app and now I’m in three pyramid schemes. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) March 31, 2025

2.

do a studio ghibli of both sides of your credit card. i want to see something. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 29, 2025

3.

A real Smart TV would be one that goes “ahem” after you fall asleep watching a movie ten minutes into it — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) March 29, 2025

4.

M&S autograph series announces its "Tony Soprano barbecues for you". pic.twitter.com/mIHPGEjya1 — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) April 2, 2025

5.

Me: *standing on one leg* My flamenco teacher: No. — Jason, ex inferis (@benedictsred) March 29, 2025

6.

7.

For $100 I'll come over and pretend I'm a Jehovah's Witness, when you have unwanted company at your house. — Brock (@Brock_Teee) April 2, 2025

8.

For the last time, I’m not operating a hot dog cart. This cart is for my personal hot dogs. — (@MoMohler) March 30, 2025

9.

Just paid $7 for a coffee so I could sit in a café and use their Wi-Fi to check my bank account and confirm I can’t afford $7 coffees. — EmoG (@gmanwashere927) March 31, 2025

10.

Apparently George Formby painted the words “This machine irritates fascists” on his banjolele. — charlie higson (@monstroso) March 31, 2025

11.

“Hi, may I help you?" …."No, I just waited 15 mins in line to say Hi…” — мя gяєєη (@iGreenGod) April 3, 2025

12.