‘Who destroyed their own career within seconds by being an idiot?’ – 22 futures that went down the pan in an instant

Life r/AskReddit work

In many jobs it’s actually quite hard to get the sack, as you’re usually put through multiple stages of a disciplinary process first. However, there are some things you can do at work that are so terrible you’ll be canned in moments.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after oldbeau posed this question:

Who destroyed their own career within seconds by being an idiot?

And there were plenty of examples of people who mucked up their own futures in an instant. Check these out…

1.

‘One of the managers I worked with. He was visiting a company site in another country. He went to a strip club, and then onto a private room for a lap dance, whatever etc.

Because he was travelling on work business, he of course claimed these costs on a company expense claim. We never saw him again.’

–HadoBoirudo

2.

‘One of the girls in the customer support team at a previous company. Got absolutely blotto at the Christmas party, did a full strip show on a table top in front of all staff and their partners. Got right down to the skin before anyone could yank her down.

We came to work the following Monday and her desk was just gone. Not just personal items packed up in a box, but the entire desk had been dismantled and taken out of the CS area.

Apparently the CS manager was so furious about the situation that he wanted to send a message that she wasn’t just fired, but was to be totally erased from company existence.’

–W2ttsy

3.

‘The people on the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’.’

–SparkyandDolche

4.

‘I don’t think she destroyed her career but she certainly got fired. A colleague took a week off for a personal emergency and posted pictures of herself in Hawaii on social media.’

–Plus-Implement

5.

‘This kid I worked with for a week at a sales job who tried to buy drugs off of a customer because, and I quote, “I don’t know. They looked like they might have drugs.”

They did not have drugs. But they did have the number to corporate.’

–BaseHitToLeft

6.

‘The FBI agent that did the back flip in a bar, dropped his gun, grabbed it, negligent discharge, someone was hit but lived, arrested, prosecuted and terminated.’

–NOT-packers-fan2022

7.

‘That woman who tweeted that she was flying to Africa and she hoped she didn’t get AIDS. She turned off her phone and when she landed, she saw that her life exploded.’

–cageytalker

8.

‘Former coworker. Used to work for municipal government. He went on a sexist tirade against a co-op student, who was the daughter of an elected representative. Terminated with cause within an hour.’

–gachunt

9.

‘Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, who blew roughly 70 million dollars by sexually harassing the anti-sexual harassment counsellor.’

–PatrickRU92

10.

‘The coworker who tweeted that our telecommunications company was making a huge mistake by not offering mobile and instead refocusing on internet. He forgot that our VP was following him on Twitter.’

–mermaidpaint

11.

‘I was one of 10 first year associates at a large accounting firm. At the end of our first week the firm had an end of busy season party for the 4,000 employees in our office. Live band, free booze. One of the guys I started with got drunk and somehow ended up on the dance floor with the wife of our managing partner. We all got sent off for two weeks of training, but after we got back, we never heard from the guy again.’

–julianriv