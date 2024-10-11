19 favourite reactions to Tesla’s newly unveiled futuristic Robovan

News elon musk technology

Once again, Elon Musk is promising self-driving vehicles for wider use, just over the horizon. At the launch of Tesla’s autonomous robotaxi, Cybercab, he said it would be in production before 2027 – although, he also joked about his own record of over-optimistic predictions.

Does it veer to the far right as soon as you get in https://t.co/dAlwYfCoSi — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 11, 2024

At the same We, Robot event in California, Musk predicted the future of babysitting would be Tesla’s Optimus robot.

Tesla’s Optimus robots walked out into the crowd after the new Robovan reveal. It will be able to “babysit your kids, walk your dog,” Elon Musk said https://t.co/b6DvJxEXfy pic.twitter.com/zoZNb1qnpM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 11, 2024

But it was the design of the 20-seater Robovan that caught the attention of Twitter/X.

Robovan seats 20 & can be adapted to commercial or personal use – school bus, RV, cargo pic.twitter.com/CtjEfcaoHI — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

“The future should look like the future.”

And the future is not orange, apparently – it’s a toaster. A really big toaster.

1.

Yo what if we coupled together the robovans and put it on underground rails that stop at "stations" to increase efficiency? Could look something like this! https://t.co/j5auwOfz4k pic.twitter.com/M0JzXRFIEO — Sir Wedbull (@elderlykeem) October 11, 2024

2.

3.

Tesla literally created the ROBOT and VAN from iRobot with Optimus and the RoboVan. #WeRobot pic.twitter.com/Rz8UuQ9yKl — Austin (@AustinPlanet) October 11, 2024

4.

Why does Elon hate ground clearance? — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) October 11, 2024

5.

The Tesla Robovan looks like another hideous death trap. pic.twitter.com/eWxgRiwZNA — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 11, 2024

6.

The tesla toaster.

Gimme a fucking break. jfc, South Africa – come get your village idiot. https://t.co/heY3iqDBBo — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) October 11, 2024

7.

Elon has been growing desperate after the catastrophic launch of the cybertruck and slowing Tesla growth so he’s throwing a Hail Mary with his plans for robotaxis and let me tell you: this is never going to happen. pic.twitter.com/wRYMKQ44Px — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 11, 2024

8.

Mercury Streamliner (1936)

versus

Tesla RoboVan (2024) pic.twitter.com/0PFyQvxwB4 — Mario Herger (@mherger) October 11, 2024

9.

Bravely answering the question: can we make something stupider than the cyber truck https://t.co/9M9KPPKTxA — eric (@eandrews13) October 11, 2024

10.