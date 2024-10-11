Videos boris johnson

This video of Boris Johnson launching his new book has been given the tiniest of tweaks (see if you can spot it!) and it’s 21 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2024

Our thanks to the estimable @jasemonkey who has made the most telling contribution of any of the many responses to Boris Johnson’s memoirs.

He’s taken a video of Johnson launching his debut foray into fiction writing and made the subtlest of tweaks, so subtle as to be almost subliminal. See if you can spot it!

21 seconds very well spent.

And here’s just a bit of the lot people had for it.

A handful of people thought this …

But!

