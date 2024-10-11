This video of Boris Johnson launching his new book has been given the tiniest of tweaks (see if you can spot it!) and it’s 21 seconds very well spent

Videos boris johnson

Our thanks to the estimable @jasemonkey who has made the most telling contribution of any of the many responses to Boris Johnson’s memoirs.

He’s taken a video of Johnson launching his debut foray into fiction writing and made the subtlest of tweaks, so subtle as to be almost subliminal. See if you can spot it!

Boris Johnson launches his new book. pic.twitter.com/I2i7YLbewY — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 10, 2024

21 seconds very well spent.

And here’s just a bit of the lot people had for it.

This is so childish but I bloody love it. https://t.co/wJxwasF7ye — Julie Street (@Juliest101) October 10, 2024

This really is so childish that I burst out laughing — menfoutmoi (@MrChris07929358) October 10, 2024

I think you’ve got another viral tweet on your hands here Jase. Of its content I couldn’t possibly comment of course… just an observation… https://t.co/Cl4HsynWmr — Marc Riley ⚽️ (@marcrileydj) October 10, 2024

You're a bad boy Mr Jase. https://t.co/AhSjTK1Uot — Mark (@MarkTreanor10) October 11, 2024

A handful of people thought this …

Now I see a sensible use case and benefit of AI — PRITCH (@PRITCHNEWS) October 10, 2024

But!

It's not AI, just old school motion tracking and rotoscope. — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 10, 2024

