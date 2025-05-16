The differences between a Friend and a Best Friend

Exclusive relationships

We think most of us would probably agree that the relationship we have with our friends is somewhat different to the relationship we have with our best friend.

With friends there are certain unspoken guidelines on things you say and how you behave but, when it comes to your best friend, it’s no holds barred and all rules have been thrown out the window. A best friend not only tolerates your quirks and craziness but actively encourages them, and even joins in.

We’ve put together a few of the differences we could think of between a friend and a best friend. Would you and your ride or die agree?

1. When you buy a new item of clothing…

A Friend – Will compliment your new purchase.

A Best Friend – Will ask to borrow it before you’ve even worn it yourself.

2. If you fall over…

A Friend – Shows concern and helps you up.

A Best Friend – Takes a photo of you on the floor and wets themself a little bit as they’re laughing so hard.

3. When they pop round for a cup of tea…

A Friend – Politely accepts your offer of a cup of tea.

A Best Friend – Makes their own cup of tea, ransacks your cupboards for biscuits, and then suggests opening a bottle of wine.

4. Greeting each other…

A Friend – Greets you by name.

A Best Friend – Greets you with an insulting nickname based on a private joke between the two of you.

5. When on a night out and you say you think you’ve had enough to drink…

A Friend – Asks if you’re ok and then gets you some water.

A Best Friend – Asks if you’re ok and then gets you a shot of tequila.

6. When you go out to lunch and are trying to eat more healthily…

A Friend – Will support your choice of a salad and a glass of water.

A Best Friend – Will support your choice of a salad and a glass of water. Then suggest sharing 3 desserts and a bottle of Prosecco.

7. When your boss has been an arsehole…

A Friend – Will offer supportive advice.

A Best Friend – Will offer to key your boss’s car.

8. When you’re having a chat but you need to use the toilet…

A Friend – Will politely wait until you come back from the toilet.

A Best Friend – Will follow you into the toilet to carry on the conversation.







Image Pexels