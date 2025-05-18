These young people struggling to read an analogue clock equally appalled and entertained TikTok

Entertainment Funny fails

Over on TikTok, Vivian the Mic Girl shares her encounters with members of the Canadian public who are trying to answer her fairly basic questions – to varying degrees of success.

She set these people the task of working out the time on an analogue clock with no numerals, and it went a bit wrong for them.

TikTok users were appalled – and weirdly convinced that the participants were from the US. Let’s head to the comments.

1.

UNITED STATES OF EMBARRASSMENT.

Sir_frolic

2.

Good job the clock face doesn’t have roman numerals, then we’d be really knackered.

RobertWood12

3.

Oh this is fucking sad.

Rachel8541

4.

Do homes not have clocks anymore? Even decorative?

another_dave

5.

I’m really glad for the internet otherwise we’d still be thinking America was the greatest place in the world.

gorocarol

6.

This was both painful and hilarious at the same time.

Margaret Graham

A few people came to the rescue with the ‘answer’.

7.

9:50



Raeleen Hamand

8.

It’s 10.50.

User

9.

2:50PM – feel sad for the people who can’t read it.

Iks.245

Just Looking caused a whole new round of facepalming.

This clock is wrong. It doesn’t distinguish between AM or PM. OMG are you serious?

LiveLaughLove83 I’m hoping it’s a joke cos what.

Zara Smith If it’s 10:10am or 10:10pm or 22:10pm it’s 10 minutes past the hour of 10 and do you need the AM or PM to tell you if it is day or night you simply cannot tell the time.

Rayven Unfortunately I think they are serious.

slf

kcd1989 was the voice of reason.

Calm down people it’s technology. Our ancestors could tell the time using a sundial. I cant use a sundial, can you?



Good point.

It took a little while, but these people got there in the end.

