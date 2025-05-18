James Comer accused James Comey of trying to ‘Jizz up a coup’ against Trump, and got some really spunky reactions

US US politics

In case you missed it, the former head of the F.B.I., James Comey, is in hot water over a now-deleted Instagram post that spelt out ’86 47′ in shells – 86 being a hospitality expression meaning to remove a dish from availability, or to bar a customer from the restaurant.

Comey was questioned by the Secret Service and widely accused by Republicans of calling for the assassination of Donald Trump – the 47th President of the USA.

I trust everyone is clocking what former FBI Dir James Comey is implying here (posted to Instagram at roughly 3:30 PM EST today) because it ain't good. This is 100% a plea for someone to murder Trump. pic.twitter.com/m3GuPJRSh1 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 15, 2025

James Comey is a straight up Piece of shit.

Calling to 86-47? Someone from the DOJ and FBI Needs to have a hard long look at this post.. ASAP! pic.twitter.com/tmGX8yJPTj — The Bloodstone™ (@BS2KZ) May 15, 2025

I absolutely cannot understand a man with a career background in American intelligence and national security being so ridiculously STUPID and cavalier about a message that means 86=Kill 47=47th President AKA "kill the president". What an utter and complete turnip you are @Comey… pic.twitter.com/tUIIreiXmN — Laura Love (@Panopticonomy) May 17, 2025

There was also an element of hypocrisy – of course.

MAGA is outraged at James Comey putting shells in the sand that read "86 47" but cheered MAGA people who violently attacked the Capitol on Jan 6 in the service of Trump and had pick up trucks with these images: pic.twitter.com/qAiGw7lQR2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 16, 2025

We don’t remember any MAGA outrage about that.

People have been trying to bring the discourse down a notch or fifty, reminding everyone of the actual meaning. This sums it up.

When I used to 86 people when I was a bartender, I didn’t kill them, I just cut them off and kicked them out. I’m behind Comey, let’s 86 47! — Susan Robbins (@robbinsmail) May 15, 2025

Kentucky congressman James Comer – yes, it can be a bit confusing at times – brought a whole new dimension to the issue with his hot take on Fox News.

Comer accuses Comey of trying to "jizz up" a coup pic.twitter.com/87fGSUNbES — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2025

In case that turn of phrase came across as a bit odd to you, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Here’s Grok’s explanation.

The phrase "jizz up" is not standard English and likely a slang term or error. It may be a crude twist on "jazz up," meaning to make something more exciting, but "jizz" refers to semen, adding a vulgar connotation. In the context of James Comer's Fox News comment, it seems to… — Grok (@grok) May 17, 2025

And here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

Oh great — now they’re gonna Co-opt “jizz”… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 17, 2025

2.

Comer is so fluid with language https://t.co/ZjE0veHhAZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 17, 2025

3.

4.

Feeling cute, might jizz up a coup later. idk‍♂️ — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) May 17, 2025

5.

I think he confused 86 with 69 https://t.co/snPa1NtWgG — Pompous Maxi (@HODLmaxi) May 17, 2025

6.

I would love to see the reaction on Jamie Raskin‘s face, if a reporter asked him if he was jizzing up a coup. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) May 17, 2025

7.

Daaaanm these people are really milking this shit out of this news — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) May 17, 2025

8.

“Jizz up a coup” might be the most unintentionally hilarious thing any politician has ever said. Tremendous content. pic.twitter.com/gL5ZSoZ3PO — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 17, 2025

9.

10.

Unreal. Comer can’t even stick the landing on a fake scandal—

now he’s inventing new verbs mid-interview? This isn’t oversight.

It’s open mic night with subpoenas. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) May 17, 2025

11.

We’ve officially left the realm of politics and entered the locker room fantasy stage of low-budget MAGA propaganda. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 17, 2025

12.

Wow amazing wordplay….. whenever I screw up at work I am now going to yell “f**k I jizzed it up!” Comer is a lyrical genius — The Sarcastic Canuck (@Sarcastic_Canuk) May 17, 2025

13.

‘Jizz up a coup’ is now officially the name of Comer’s garage band. pic.twitter.com/MNIekgJAoO — The Lone Actor (@TheLoneActor) May 17, 2025

14.

Wait. Is Comer wearing hair gel? pic.twitter.com/KhbrtDXIvg — TRUMP & MUSK ARE LIARS⚖️ (@OK_Dumbass) May 18, 2025

15.

Damn it!

Operation “Jizz up” has been uncovered by these crafty Republicans.

Abort!

Abort!

Abort! — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) May 17, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to Inigo Montoya.

