James Comer accused James Comey of trying to ‘Jizz up a coup’ against Trump, and got some really spunky reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2025

In case you missed it, the former head of the F.B.I., James Comey, is in hot water over a now-deleted Instagram post that spelt out ’86 47′ in shells – 86 being a hospitality expression meaning to remove a dish from availability, or to bar a customer from the restaurant.

Comey's post showing shells arranged to say 86 47

Comey was questioned by the Secret Service and widely accused by Republicans of calling for the assassination of Donald Trump – the 47th President of the USA.

There was also an element of hypocrisy – of course.

We don’t remember any MAGA outrage about that.

People have been trying to bring the discourse down a notch or fifty, reminding everyone of the actual meaning. This sums it up.

Kentucky congressman James Comer – yes, it can be a bit confusing at times – brought a whole new dimension to the issue with his hot take on Fox News.

In case that turn of phrase came across as a bit odd to you, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Here’s Grok’s explanation.

And here’s how Twitter reacted.

We’ll leave the last word to Inigo Montoya.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab