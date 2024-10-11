‘What’s something so stupid that you refuse to believe it’s true?’ – 21 real-life things that are truly more idiotic than fiction

Life reddit stupid

An awful lot of dumb things happen in the world – or maybe we just find out about more of them, now we’ve got the internet – but some of them are so utterly stupid that they’re all but impossible to believe. Over on Reddit, user Ghost7579ox posed the following question:

What’s something that’s so stupid that you refuse to believe is true?

And the replies were full of people whose credulity had been stretched so far that it completely snapped.

1.

‘That parents make social media pages for their babies/kids and switch back and forth to respond to each other in comments.’

–Cookies12323

2.

‘The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro here in Brazil uses public money to finance mystics to make rituals to change the weather so It doesnt rain in events like Rock in Rio.’

–matheusu2

3.

‘I used to read a lot of medical journals. One story:

‘One guy decided to stimulate himself by leaning his genitals against a machine. They became entangled in the machine which threw him with such force that he was actually tossed in the air.

‘It tore his sack open and removed one testicle. He was so embarrassed instead of going to a doctor he stapled his sack back together. He only went to the doctor after it became horribly infected.’

–Reasonable-MessRedux

4.

‘Scientology is basically someone’s shitty sci-fi premise turned into a religion somehow.’

–77_mec

5.

‘A guy told me this (flat earther). The last eclipse we had was a fake. Simply just a distraction so that the government could replace the sun to better control people. Not kidding.’

–iEatRocksAndSoShudU

6.

‘Moon landing deniers. Seriously. It’s the second most debunked conspiracy behind flat earth.’

–ILoatheNickCage

7.

‘Covid vaccinations had microchips or whatever used to track people. Unbelievable.’

–EquivalentUnable5468

8.

‘That fitting in to the office culture is more important than working hard consistently. I hate that this is true.’

–synonymous12

9.

‘Churches that allow venomous snakes to bite them to show their faith in the Lord… dude, no!’

–HeartonSleeve1989

10.

‘That schools put litter boxes in the bathrooms for students that identify as cats. Every time I hear this anecdote from someone, the location of the school changes.’

–Competitive-Abies-13

11.

‘That a grifter clown became president of the United States.’

–Defiant_Survey2929