Is this way of cutting pizza an abomination or a work of genius?

Over on r/MildlyInfuriating, a Redditor named u/Zealousideal_Cut5569 threw their dad to the internet wolves with this image.

They explained –

‘My dad does this to avoid cutting pepperoni.’

But Reddit embraced u/Zealousideal_Cut5569’s dad’s innovation with gusto.

Your dad is a damn craftsman.

JustTheSpecsPlease

It’s pretty obvious that after a point the dad was just trolling, which is typical Dad behaviour.

Alex3omg

As someone who ruins the pepperoni everytime I slice a frozen pizza “evenly”, your father is clearly four steps ahead of me and you’ll appreciate his genius one day.

AnthonyCumiaPedo

No pepperoni was harmed in the cutting of this pizza.

Maruffin

This is the definition of chaotic good

Hashi1996

I like to think he started out saying “Every piece is going to get 5 pepperoni slices”, and then like cramming a word into the end of a line of paper he switched to “Oh crap, that’s not going to work”

MajorRedbeard

I wish my dad would do that but he left to pick up pizza and never came back.

Billyard00

Not everybody appreciated the effort.

What a psychopath.

billyard00

Everyone is in here supporting this fucking crime. THERES NOTHING WRONG WITH SLICED PEPPERONI.

TibrynE

I’d like one time machine to go back to a time long ago, when your father still had friends, to show them this.

Worldlinessstock46

Screams in Italian I’M GONNA SURGICALLY REMOVE HIS BALLS FROM HIS POUCH AND FEED IT TOO THE FAMILy DOG!

Accomplished-Band110

Holy hell, he gerrymandered the pizza.

WobertsServices

G4Designs approved of the concept, but not the execution.

There were definitely some interesting choices made, tbf.

Get me a chef who can do both.

I re position the pepperoni before I bake to be able to do straight line cuts without cutting the pepperoni. And I thought I was psychotic for that. But this is level 2

AdcFieldMedic

