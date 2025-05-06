Never forget this wholesome Internet Hall of Famer – ‘Earth sandwich’

Weird World Geography

There’s no doubt that Twitter’s heyday has been and gone – particularly after what its current owner has done to it.

Who can forget the excitement of the horsemeat scandal, or the unearthing of King Richard III, not to mention #PigGate, but outside of Twitter, the internet’s greatest moment was quite possibly an exchange between just two people, and writer Jacson A. Bevens unearthed it back in 2019.

I’ve been on twitter for like 8 years and there’s still nothing that has topped Earth Sandwich pic.twitter.com/oP4pTlWzdL — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) May 29, 2019

What an amazing moment in the history of the planet.Jacson put out a call for the two legendary participants.

If anyone knows the people responsible for this please thank them for me and let them know they have made the world a breader place — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) May 31, 2019

And here are a few things other people had to say about it.

1.

Put this in a time capsule. This is our Mona Lisa. — Eddie Cavazos (@Mdcodered05) May 29, 2019

2.

I love sandwiches and never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that they would reach such a level of transcendence as to bring the world together like this — gummisputter (@gummisputter) May 31, 2019

3.

Alright, I need some Australian to do this with me. — Lisann ✨ (@Blunki_123) May 30, 2019

4.

This. Is. The. Best. Thing. Ever. Ever. — White Bastard Sugar (@UglyButtFunny) June 2, 2019

5.

6.

There is still reason to hope for us yet. We still have a chance. https://t.co/YmAUX3T3rS — L. F. Lab, Spooky Stray Cat Bard ☠ (@ProvelAndChaos) May 31, 2019

7.

and this, my friends, is exactly the type of content that we need more of. https://t.co/07pxl50uX1 — emery (@emery_tea) May 31, 2019

There’s always one …

The bread-to-contents ratio is way off. Need a bigger slice of bread — Brandon John (@BK_your_way) May 30, 2019

If you want to create an Earth Sandwich, there’s a website that will show you the opposite point on the globe to any location.

