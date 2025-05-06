Weird World Geography

Never forget this wholesome Internet Hall of Famer – ‘Earth sandwich’

Poke Staff. Updated May 6th, 2025

There’s no doubt that Twitter’s heyday has been and gone – particularly after what its current owner has done to it.

Who can forget the excitement of the horsemeat scandal, or the unearthing of King Richard III, not to mention #PigGate, but outside of Twitter, the internet’s greatest moment was quite possibly an exchange between just two people, and writer Jacson A. Bevens unearthed it back in 2019.

What an amazing moment in the history of the planet.Jacson put out a call for the two legendary participants.

And here are a few things other people had to say about it.

There’s always one …

If you want to create an Earth Sandwich, there’s a website that will show you the opposite point on the globe to any location.

