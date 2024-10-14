A hellish-looking Russell Brand said nothing anyone does is hidden from God and this no-nonsense comeback beat all-comers

Celebrity comebacks Russell Brand

Russell Brand’s conversion to the God Almighty continues apace.

When not praying next to Tucker Carlson in front of hordes of baying MAGAs or baptising – baptising! – people, the former presenter of Big Brother’s Big Mouth (career highlight) is sharing his thoughts (and crying out for engagement) about the Bible on Twitter.

Here he is, by the looks of it speaking under a blanket illuminated by a red torch after someone turned his bedroom light off. Or very possibly he’s on a subbed. Or maybe he’s in Hell, hard to tell.

Nothing is hidden from God. pic.twitter.com/wWWIAsLKJU — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 13, 2024

And it prompted lots of on-point and invariably especially straight-talking replies as you might imagine.

Dude, u need to fuck off — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) October 13, 2024

Love ya, but this has weird vibes? What’s all the red light about? — Just Bethany (@CrushMSM) October 13, 2024

Russell Brand has lost the plot. Completely. — Tony Merriman (@TonyMerriman2) October 13, 2024

He can't see under your bedsheets at night. My Jesuit instructor told me so. — Frank O'Connor (@HusbandOfAyn) October 13, 2024

But this one went especially viral.

Amen?

Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year as part of a joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

He told Tucker Carlson earlier this year the allegations were ‘very, very hurtful’. ‘Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced … I’m aware that I put myself in an extremely vulnerable position by being very, very promiscuous, [but] that is not the type of conduct I endorse, and it’s certainly not how I would live now.’

