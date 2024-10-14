Weird World conservatives Margaret Thatcher Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick led these Tories’ celebration of Margaret Thatcher’s 99th birthday (hypothetically speaking) and of all the comebacks this one chimed loudest

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

In another glimpse of the entirely normal world inhabited by the Conservative Party, a bunch of Toris including leadership wannabe Robert Jenrick have been celebrating what would have been Margaret Thatcher’s 99th birthday.

And if that sounds weird, it looks even weirder.

And it prompted plenty of comment as you might imagine, not all of it negative (no, obviously it was).

But we reckon @deathofbuckley put it best.

Nailed it.

Source @Arman_GBR @deathofbuckley