Robert Jenrick led these Tories’ celebration of Margaret Thatcher’s 99th birthday (hypothetically speaking) and of all the comebacks this one chimed loudest

In another glimpse of the entirely normal world inhabited by the Conservative Party, a bunch of Toris including leadership wannabe Robert Jenrick have been celebrating what would have been Margaret Thatcher’s 99th birthday.

And if that sounds weird, it looks even weirder.

Celebrating what would’ve been Margaret Thatcher’s 99th birthday. pic.twitter.com/74V1R9mMeT — Arman Gevorgyan (@Arman_GBR) October 13, 2024

And it prompted plenty of comment as you might imagine, not all of it negative (no, obviously it was).

With the countdown and the bell, it's like they're performing a ritual they hoped would awaken her from the dead. Very normal people. https://t.co/6WJif5SJNO — Moog (@a_toots) October 14, 2024

This is perfectly normal.

Absolutely sane.

Nothing to see here.

Absolutely nothing odd about it whatsoever.

Normal.

Just normal people.

Doing a normal thing. https://t.co/wZO9xQiSW6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 14, 2024

I bet even Thatcher is looking up at this thinking it’s bizarre https://t.co/ViRTPefExf — Peter O’Hanraha-hanrahan (@PeterOHanrahaH) October 14, 2024

Extremely odd behaviour. Are the people in this video on drugs or suffering some kind of breakdown? Do reply. I have some very reliable helplines — Vince Evans. Change is here. (@Vince_Evans1) October 13, 2024

You weird fuckers https://t.co/SZ6M6TvBGa — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) October 13, 2024

Celebrating that Thatcher is still dead https://t.co/yPvBDRLIdR — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) October 13, 2024

Totally normal country https://t.co/uaFAckaTeq — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 14, 2024

But we reckon @deathofbuckley put it best.

Maybe get some actual mates who are alive and go to their birthday party you fucking dweebs x https://t.co/7kBec0OKTb — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 13, 2024

Nailed it.

Wet wipe tories are the fucking worst — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 13, 2024

My god the way she cuts that cake! Suppose it's difficult to cut through icing and the necronomicon x — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 14, 2024

