What better way to celebrate spooky season than with these 24 ‘haunted house’ format jokes?

We’re well and truly into spooky season now. It’s 16 days to Halloween, and even scarier, it’s 20 days to the US election and the candidates are inexplicably neck and neck.

The ‘Haunted house’ joke format is for life, not just for Halloween, but this seemed like the perfect time to round up a few favourite examples.

1.

A haunted house but it’s just people making different mouth noises in every room — meghan (@deloisivete) October 11, 2024

2.

Haunted house but it’s just the bots liking my years-old replies — SpookyLittleComic (@CunniLinguist77) October 10, 2024

3.

A haunted house but it’s just a bookstore full of books you can’t remember if you’ve already read or not — Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) October 10, 2024

4.

A haunted house but it’s just a coffee shop selling only decaf — Spoopy Taco (@bgschnikelfritz) October 7, 2024

5.

A haunted house but it’s just elevator music on an endless loop — Jacquelyn (@Jacq_inabox) October 11, 2024

6.

A haunted house but it’s just full of horror movies you can’t remember if you’ve already seen or not….

And they all star actors whose names you can’t remember. You know… he was in that tv show about that guy who wore that hat… — Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 11, 2024

7.

A haunted house but it’s just being in a room with JD Vance — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) October 2, 2024

8.

a haunted house but it’s just a room full of “independent thinkers” who “did their own research” — Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 8, 2024

9.

A haunted house but it's just taking your kid to a birthday party where you don't know anyone, so you just make cringy jokes to awkwardly try to connect. — Brock (@Brock_Teee) October 10, 2024

10.

A haunted house, but it’s just an eternity of Thursdays you keep thinking are Fridays — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) October 8, 2024

11.

A haunted house but it’s just a password reset that requires a number, a letter, a capital, a symbol, and can not be a previous password that you’ve ever used in your lifetime — BigKidProblems (@BigKidProblems) October 4, 2024

12.