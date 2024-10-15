Twitter funny jokes

What better way to celebrate spooky season than with these 24 ‘haunted house’ format jokes?

Poke Staff. Updated October 15th, 2024

We’re well and truly into spooky season now. It’s 16 days to Halloween, and even scarier, it’s 20 days to the US election and the candidates are inexplicably neck and neck.

The ‘Haunted house’ joke format is for life, not just for Halloween, but this seemed like the perfect time to round up a few favourite examples.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2