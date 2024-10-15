Kamala Harris’s response to Donald Trump’s weird 30-minute stage shuffle was as savage as it was succinct

US donald trump kamala harris takedowns

You might already have read elsewhere about the Donald Trump ‘town hall’ that ended in the most bizarre fashion after the former President gave up answering questions and just shuffled about the stage instead. For 30 minutes.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

And if anyone best captured people’s response to whatever the hell was going on there, then it was surely the expressions on the faces of the two women in the foreground here.

Trump’s town hall in Oaks was cut short after two medical emergencies (it appeared both people tended to left the arena alert). But the back to back incidents prompted Trump to suggest the crowd just listen to music, which they have been doing now for 4 songs with Trump onstage. pic.twitter.com/L73yKPcR8W — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) October 15, 2024

But there was a third woman’s response which also went viral, the vice president and Trump’s rival for the White House, Kamala Harris, whose take on the whole thing was as savage as it was succinct.

And guaranteed to infuriate Donald Trump. Just so long as he’s not still dancing on that stage.

This is excellent shade. pic.twitter.com/NDYVHRaace — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 15, 2024

READ MORE

Russell Brand is selling a ‘magical amulet’ to protect you from WiFi and of all the mockery this response really hit the target

Source @KamalaHarris