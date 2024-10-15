US donald trump kamala harris takedowns

Kamala Harris’s response to Donald Trump’s weird 30-minute stage shuffle was as savage as it was succinct

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2024

You might already have read elsewhere about the Donald Trump ‘town hall’ that ended in the most bizarre fashion after the former President gave up answering questions and just shuffled about the stage instead. For 30 minutes.

And if anyone best captured people’s response to whatever the hell was going on there, then it was surely the expressions on the faces of the two women in the foreground here.

But there was a third woman’s response which also went viral, the vice president and Trump’s rival for the White House, Kamala Harris, whose take on the whole thing was as savage as it was succinct.

And guaranteed to infuriate Donald Trump. Just so long as he’s not still dancing on that stage.

Source @KamalaHarris