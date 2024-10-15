Celebrity Russell Brand

Russell Brand is selling a ‘magical amulet’ to protect you from WiFi and of all the mockery this response really hit the target

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2024

Russell Brand has taken a break from preaching about his unlikely conversion to Christianity to sell something equally hard to believe in – magical amulets to protect you from WiFi and WotNot.

As worn by the big JC!

And it got all the responses you’d hope for – and more.

But there was one response that really hit the target, from the estimable @Otto_English.

And variations on that theme!

To conclude …

Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year as part of a joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

Source @willsommer