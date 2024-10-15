Russell Brand is selling a ‘magical amulet’ to protect you from WiFi and of all the mockery this response really hit the target

Celebrity Russell Brand

Russell Brand has taken a break from preaching about his unlikely conversion to Christianity to sell something equally hard to believe in – magical amulets to protect you from WiFi and WotNot.

Russell Brand, remade as a right-wing Christian influencer, is now selling a “magical amulet” that protects you from WiFi signals and other “evil energies.” Only $239.99 per amulet. pic.twitter.com/zcJg5tgOrV — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 15, 2024

As worn by the big JC!

And it got all the responses you’d hope for – and more.

He’s literally become the people he used to make fun of. https://t.co/N3ZsNCXO7s — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 15, 2024

i’d sooner go back to washing dishes for $0.50 above minimum wage before i would be caught dead doing a promotional spot for this — Senior PowerPoint Engineer (@ryxcommar) October 15, 2024

Come back, Benny Hill. All is forgiven. https://t.co/bDqSsuG9c3 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 15, 2024

Does it protect you from prosecution for historical sexual offences https://t.co/msNEVV2ju4 — Rick Burin (@rickbur1n) October 15, 2024

I’ll buy whatever will protect me from having to see him in a low neck tee again. — Bee Gutjahr (@pixiemenace) October 15, 2024

This is the most blatant grift I think I’ve ever seen, “Think of all the phones out there, all of the signals.”

What an asshole. — MaximumEffort433 (@MaximEffort433) October 15, 2024

when comedy can no longer protect you, you must buy an `amulet` https://t.co/FyO9S609g1 — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) October 15, 2024

This is not an SNL sketch it just looks like one. I bet some of his followers might completely lose it when they are asked to take off the “magical amulet” as they go through security. https://t.co/LfykEWFkNT — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 15, 2024

Do people on the right ever wonder why the right is so chockablock with scams? Why all their favorite shows are selling them gold? Why all their favorite influencers are selling them amulets & supplements & diet pills? Do any of them wonder? https://t.co/l3ogRQkFZz — David Roberts (@drvolts) October 15, 2024

But there was one response that really hit the target, from the estimable @Otto_English.

Russell Brand trying to sell a $239.99 amulet that will protect you from WiFi even as he prominently wears a WiFi microphone is quite the grift https://t.co/9HnKZxGlt8 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 15, 2024

And variations on that theme!

“All of the phones out there” — like the one he’s filming on, the one he’s using to post the video, or the ones his audience are using to watch said video. — error llama (@PartyChihuahua) October 15, 2024

Filmed with a phone connected to WiFi… — GreenInOC (▦ D E M O C R A C Y ▦ I N ▦ B I O▦ ) (@greeninoc) October 15, 2024

Isn’t he using a wireless mic — The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson (@borjaf0123) October 15, 2024

To conclude …

Russell brand is now flogging ‘Magical Amulets’ which provide protection from wifi signals, demons and rape charges. pic.twitter.com/tJqAVzjUYs — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 15, 2024

Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year as part of a joint investigation with the Times and Sunday Times. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

