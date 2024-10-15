US donald trump

Trump cut short a campaign Q&A session to sway on stage to ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ and the jokes practically wrote themselves – 17 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both in Pennsylvania, battling for hearts and minds in the crucial swing state.

Trump’s Q&A session in Oaks ran into a little trouble after two people fainted, with Trump blaming a lack of air conditioning, although the possibility that they were bored into a stupor hasn’t been ruled out. Here’s Trump inviting more people to faint.

He cut short the question section of the evening, and let’s face it – he wasn’t going to answer them anyway. Instead, he swayed onstage as music played. The first song – a special request from Trump – was probably used without permission and definitely not the best choice for a man fighting to stay in politics.

It seems the irony of playing Time to Say Goodbye was totally lost on Trump. That wasn’t even the oddest thing. The former President swayed to an eclectic playlist as the hall emptied, and we can’t work out if it was a flex about being able to stand for that long without leaning on a podium or he was hypnotised by the sick choooons.

Kamala Harris was a little concerned for his wellbeing.

Most people just laughed at him.

Music hath charms to soothe a savage breast.

