Trump cut short a campaign Q&A session to sway on stage to ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ and the jokes practically wrote themselves – 17 favourite reactions

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both in Pennsylvania, battling for hearts and minds in the crucial swing state.

Trump’s Q&A session in Oaks ran into a little trouble after two people fainted, with Trump blaming a lack of air conditioning, although the possibility that they were bored into a stupor hasn’t been ruled out. Here’s Trump inviting more people to faint.

Trump, after multiple supporters fainted because of the heat at his rally: "Personally, I enjoy this. We lose weight. We can do this, lose four or five pounds, it's okay with me…Would anybody else like to faint?" pic.twitter.com/6KEVU6ujyH — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 14, 2024

He cut short the question section of the evening, and let’s face it – he wasn’t going to answer them anyway. Instead, he swayed onstage as music played. The first song – a special request from Trump – was probably used without permission and definitely not the best choice for a man fighting to stay in politics.

Wow — this was weird. Trump wrapped up his "town hall" in Oaks, Pennsylvania, after just a few questions, and right after he said he would take a few more questions. More music then played while Trump stood around on stage. Deeply bizarre scenes. pic.twitter.com/C3SJpsQagV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Umm… so this just happened (We did not alter the audio) pic.twitter.com/2XKH5iWiMN — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 15, 2024

It seems the irony of playing Time to Say Goodbye was totally lost on Trump. That wasn’t even the oddest thing. The former President swayed to an eclectic playlist as the hall emptied, and we can’t work out if it was a flex about being able to stand for that long without leaning on a podium or he was hypnotised by the sick choooons.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

Kamala Harris was a little concerned for his wellbeing.

Most people just laughed at him.

1.

It was time to say goodbye to that slob in 2015 — DizzyDee☮️ (@DizzyDees) October 15, 2024

2.

This might be the funniest thing I have ever seen in my life. This just happened and the audio was not changed in anyway. Look what song he chose. pic.twitter.com/ZNZPvx6D7c — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2024

3.

They have to be trolling us. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 15, 2024

4.

Ain’t nobody going to convince me that this dude isn’t on some heavy drugs right now. He’s high as a f*cking kite. https://t.co/pywkv8RGu9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 15, 2024

5.

This is the last scene of the eventual HBO movie about this whole thing https://t.co/1QE7jJw721 — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 15, 2024

6.

“Let me hear that Catalina wine mixer music!” pic.twitter.com/ecmiHjPYGe — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 15, 2024

7.

Is that the song his aides have to play to bring him back from the brink? “Quick! Get the song! He’s gonna blow!” — Lu (@Lulubelle54321) October 15, 2024

8.

This is hilarious as Trump realises what the chorus, in English, says! Not only that but it’s a long time to stand around in soiled undergarments. It is time to say goodbyepic.twitter.com/a4E1ZK6bSL — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) October 15, 2024

9.

LOL!!!! Who was the moron that programmed this. Time to say goodbye INDEED! pic.twitter.com/z9RLFLNcbW — Paul Freid (@PaulFreid5) October 15, 2024

10.

Andrea Bocelli should send a cease and desist. — Susan Lowther (@SusanLowther2) October 15, 2024

11.

You know, the part of political rallies where the candidate stands there awkwardly half-swaying while Sarah Brightman sings "Time To Say Goodbye" There has never been an older person than Donald Trump. https://t.co/QYahSAIasF — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) October 15, 2024

12.

WTF "Time To Say Goodbye". Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli the greatest duo and a beautiful song. There's no way he got permission to play this. — Family Addiction Coach Patrick Doyle MSW (@PatrickDoyle_35) October 15, 2024

13.

He should play Send in the Clowns. — Joseph Guarino ️‍ (@RoninJoey) October 15, 2024

14.

That song is often times played at funerals. Trump is fading, bigly! — Johnny (@NorthstarJohnny) October 15, 2024

15.

Guaranteed he heard this playing at the Bellagio Fountains in Vegas and thought it was some classical music from the 1700s and not something from 1995. — (@SouthpawLeftist) October 15, 2024

16.

Isn’t that the send off music they play during the Oscars when you’ve overstayed your welcome. — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) October 15, 2024

17.

I was waiting for Trump to do some Sarah Brightman soprano karaoke… instead he just pulled the Mickey Mouse Fantasia maestro bit… with zero pizzazz.

What is going on here? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 15, 2024

Music hath charms to soothe a savage breast.

When dementia patients get agitated, playing music for them often calms them down. — sandypriester (@sandypriester) October 15, 2024

