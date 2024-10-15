Politics elon musk nigel farage takedowns

Nigel Farage trolled Keir Starmer for not asking Elon Musk to his investment summit and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2024

The new(ish)ly elected MP for Clapton Nigel Farage took time out to make a video asking the question that’s on all his constituents’ lips, no doubt: why didn’t Keir Starmer invite Elon Musk to his investment summit?

All sorts of big names were invited along to the PM’s international investment summit in London this week, like former Google boss Eric Schmidt for example.

But no Elon Musk (who you might remember was interviewed by a simpering Rishi Sunak back when he was PM a little while back).

And Farage smelt a conspiracy afoot. Of course he did!

And we mention it not because of what Farage had to say but because of all the tremendous responses which followed, entertainingly owning the Reform UK leader somewhere into 2025.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2