Nigel Farage trolled Keir Starmer for not asking Elon Musk to his investment summit and was schooled into next year

Politics elon musk nigel farage takedowns

The new(ish)ly elected MP for Clapton Nigel Farage took time out to make a video asking the question that’s on all his constituents’ lips, no doubt: why didn’t Keir Starmer invite Elon Musk to his investment summit?

All sorts of big names were invited along to the PM’s international investment summit in London this week, like former Google boss Eric Schmidt for example.

But no Elon Musk (who you might remember was interviewed by a simpering Rishi Sunak back when he was PM a little while back).

And Farage smelt a conspiracy afoot. Of course he did!

Why was the world’s richest man @elonmusk not invited to Labour’s UK investment summit? pic.twitter.com/yJvW4RerJn — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 15, 2024

And we mention it not because of what Farage had to say but because of all the tremendous responses which followed, entertainingly owning the Reform UK leader somewhere into 2025.

1.

Because after the riots he said that the UK was going to descend into civil war and tried to blame the Government, when it was actually your fault. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 15, 2024

2.

Musk spread dangerous falsehoods that incited more rioting in the UK this summer…. Oh I see why you like him! https://t.co/DglB2gnbh3 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 15, 2024

3.

Because he’s a reknowned liar and disinformationist who is only interested in making money for his own coffers.

What would have been the point? https://t.co/1aq4nhyE6N — Kercle (@kercle) October 15, 2024

4.

Because he has no plans for investment in the UK, and lied about our country being in civil war. But, you knew that already. https://t.co/RZgR77wBX0 — National Rejoin March (@MarchForRejoin) October 15, 2024

5.

Because in 2019 he said that the EU was a better opportunity than the UK because of Brexit – thought you of all people might remember He also launched a series of attacks on the UK so would expect that he is the last person populist patriots would be backing – just about money… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 15, 2024

6.