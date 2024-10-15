US donald trump us election

Coachella? More like no-coach-ella. Trump supporters got stranded at a rally because he “didn’t pay” the bus company

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2024

Billed as though it were the huge music festival, rather that a bunch of angry and gullible people listening to Donald Trump’s stream of consciousness in a field, the recent rally ‘at Coachella’ in the wilds of California wasn’t even on the famous site.

So – more Coachella-adjacent than Coachella.

Trump and his cult members wildly exaggerated the crowd numbers, of course.

In typical MAGA piss-up at a brewery fashion, there was absolute mayhem at the end of the rally, with thousands stuck waiting for the coaches that had ferried them from the distant car parking area.

Disgruntled Trump fans blamed the local officials, the Democrats in general, badly stocked fuel stations and anyone else they could think of apart from Team Trump.

It now appears that, in news that will shock nobody familiar with Trump’s business dealings, the coach company had refused to return because their bill remained unpaid.

These comments reflect the general mood.

Trump’s often elderly supporters might want to think twice before risking travelling for his clown shows. Of course, if they thought even once, that’d be a good start.

