Coachella? More like no-coach-ella. Trump supporters got stranded at a rally because he “didn’t pay” the bus company

US donald trump us election

Billed as though it were the huge music festival, rather that a bunch of angry and gullible people listening to Donald Trump’s stream of consciousness in a field, the recent rally ‘at Coachella’ in the wilds of California wasn’t even on the famous site.

Just going to leave this here so that everyone knows how deeply the bullshit runs while pundits compare the annual Coachella festival to Trump's "Coachella" rally at the former manure farm that is Calhoun Ranch. pic.twitter.com/2arbM6UMpu — Doon Sandors, MD (@MajorDoon) October 13, 2024

So – more Coachella-adjacent than Coachella.

Trump and his cult members wildly exaggerated the crowd numbers, of course.

100K….bro 100K don’t even go to the actual Coachella festival pic.twitter.com/fydnqBJxZj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 13, 2024

This was Trump's 'Coachella' which he claimed 100,000 attended.

If you count the metal seats there's space for about 2700, the stands behind hold 1600. So at the very most there was around 4300 attending. That's 4% of his claimed attendance. Yamtits lies EVERY SINGLE DAY pic.twitter.com/3b73jGHKMP — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) October 13, 2024

In typical MAGA piss-up at a brewery fashion, there was absolute mayhem at the end of the rally, with thousands stuck waiting for the coaches that had ferried them from the distant car parking area.

When Trump promises ✨Coachella✨ but you get ️Fyre Fest️ pic.twitter.com/buVcnuTzfE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 14, 2024

Disgruntled Trump fans blamed the local officials, the Democrats in general, badly stocked fuel stations and anyone else they could think of apart from Team Trump.

Trump-Supporter, Wesley Johnson and many others blame Coachella for "no fuel… elderly stranded… no buses." etc. Not once have these MAGA-fucks blamed RNC and Trump. pic.twitter.com/W5nDGCX0sL — Jeremy H (@jeremyfromga) October 13, 2024

It now appears that, in news that will shock nobody familiar with Trump’s business dealings, the coach company had refused to return because their bill remained unpaid.

In a shock to absolutely no one, Donald Trump left his supporters stranded after his “rally” because he didn’t bother to pay the bus company. Yes, he really is that cheap and selfish.pic.twitter.com/rJkNQWfD15 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 14, 2024

These comments reflect the general mood.

1.

I bet Donald thought the bus company would just send him a bill he could later ignore. Instead, they left. Whether you are a city providing security to Donald Trump, or a vendor supplying chairs, lights, buses, or water—GET YOUR MONEY UP FRONT. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 14, 2024

2.

The weirdest part is it sounds like they all just waited to be rescued. They waited 2-3 hours when they could have walked it. You know at least half of them own pickups. So much for the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps“ party. — _ (@SundaeDivine) October 14, 2024

3.

Coachella mess The venue where Trump held the rally is in the middle of nowhere and 5 miles from parking. The cult was lured in with bus rides to get in to the venue and then abandoned when it was over. This is the perfect metaphor for a Trump presidency. Who has a slogan? pic.twitter.com/QkLKPlTrJv — BlueDream (@58bugeye) October 13, 2024

4.

The Trump campaign tried to blame a lack of fuel for the mixup, a bus can drive several hundred miles on a single tank of gas so that doesn’t make sense. It’s funny how Trump’s airplane never seems to run out of fuel though. — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) October 14, 2024

5.

I am going to yell this in caps so even the idiot magas can understand it. COACHELLA WAS A PRIVATE EVENT JUST LIKE STAGECOACH AND COACHELLA FEST. THE EVENT MANAGERS PLAN FOR TRANSPORTATION AND TOILETS, NOT THE CITY. THE CITY WAS IN NO WAY (ZERO, NADA, NOTHING) RESPONSIBLE FOR… — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) October 14, 2024

6.

Trump: I would've got hostages back from Russia without paying a thing! America: You couldn't even get your own supporters back from Coachella. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 13, 2024

7.

The Coachella chaos is exactly how Trump ran the country for 4 years. Constant crisis, no plan, people left forgotten while Donald escapes responsibility — Ghost of Shamble Bangs (@Drea_got_banned) October 13, 2024

8.

Well, at least Trump had a "concept" of transportation.

Because the car park was five miles from the venue, Trump bussed in thousands of eager MAGA to his Coachella 'rally' — but apparently the campaign didn't inform the bus company they ALSO had to pick them up afterwards… pic.twitter.com/egK6DfMqZy — S. Johannes, PhD (@Sterlingartz) October 13, 2024

9.

‼️NOW CONFIRMED: The bus company booked by the Trump campaign for his Coachella rally refused to return to collect the stranded attendees after Team Trump ignored their repeated requests for payment. Is ANYBODY surprised Trump screwed his supporters? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oIhTYjbqdI — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 14, 2024

10.

I hope that Kamala can weave this story into her conversation with Brett Bair on Wednesday. This speaks to his lack of ethics and his disregard for those who support him. The man is morally bankrupt and is only running to keep his fat orange ass out of an orange prison jumpsuit. — Eric (@Ericland55) October 14, 2024

11.

Too bad they didn’t refuse to bus them over to the rally in the first place… Trump and his campaign are notorious for stiffing folks. — Jude ☮️ (@jlhulsman) October 14, 2024

12.

Found in the California desert the day after Trump’s disastrous Coachella rally. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/9JzmeHtKsD — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 14, 2024

13.

I don’t feel sorry for them. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 14, 2024

14.

BREAKING: to make up for almost killing thousands of his elderly fans by stranding them in the Coachella desert overnight, Donald Trump offers 'free Kool Aid' to everyone that attends his rally this weekend in Guyana. pic.twitter.com/c0i422IX5r — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) October 14, 2024

15.

Coachella in 2024

Is Giving Omaha 2020.

Trump is for Trump now more than ever.

Whether you're Blacks for Trump , Latino, women, Boomers, Gen X, Millennials & Gen Z, he'll leave you stranded high and dry. It's INSANE to think otherwise.

He didn't care during COVID & still doesn't pic.twitter.com/yzidGfzz0k — ⚜️⚜️ (@TheFanDemic) October 13, 2024

Trump’s often elderly supporters might want to think twice before risking travelling for his clown shows. Of course, if they thought even once, that’d be a good start.

It isn’t just Trump’s Coachella Rally where supporters were stranded. People were also forced to walk to his Aurora Rally this week due to lack of buses. He can’t manage a rally but you think he can run a country? You’re just props to Trump. pic.twitter.com/yCC8NplbjI — SM (@sensiblemiddle) October 14, 2024

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s autocue foul-up was already gold but his attempt to wangle his way out of it was simply next-level

Source Mary L. Trump Image Screengrab, Screengrab