The Daily Mail was predictably aghast at Thomas Tuchel becoming England manager and this is surely the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated October 16th, 2024

You don’t need to be a football fan to have noticed the news today that Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s successor as the new full-time coach of the men’s England football team.

Tuchel is a serial winner and the Football Association will be hoping he carries that on with England to bring an end to all those years of hurt.

The 51-year-old is also German, and it was naturally this that was the focus of the Daily Mail’s news coverage today. And even though it was entirely predictable, it still has the capacity to shock written down.

That comment piece ends with the suggestion that ‘we are the laughing stock of the world game’. Not sure they’re laughing at England, though.

Source @HLTCO