The Daily Mail was predictably aghast at Thomas Tuchel becoming England manager and this is surely the only response you need

You don’t need to be a football fan to have noticed the news today that Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s successor as the new full-time coach of the men’s England football team.

Tuchel is a serial winner and the Football Association will be hoping he carries that on with England to bring an end to all those years of hurt.

(1) new message from Thomas Tuchel. pic.twitter.com/ADTVUHpnRN — England (@England) October 16, 2024

The 51-year-old is also German, and it was naturally this that was the focus of the Daily Mail’s news coverage today. And even though it was entirely predictable, it still has the capacity to shock written down.

That comment piece ends with the suggestion that ‘we are the laughing stock of the world game’. Not sure they’re laughing at England, though.

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Backward and grim from the Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/v1aG3kv5sW — Tom Overend (@tovers98) October 15, 2024

Thomas Tuchel receiving hate from the Daily Mail before he’s even started the job – disgraceful pic.twitter.com/tjWeRhsZEe — ⚡️ (@stephenhunter21) October 16, 2024

Daily mail reporters realising they can go full nationalist as soon as Tuchel loses a game pic.twitter.com/yIBrUAv2V6 — Manxpie (@manxpie86) October 16, 2024

And if you actually needed any further proof that the Daily Mail is a disgraceful scandalous grubby little shithouse of a newspaper then here it is folks @MailSport @DailyMailUK @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/AwaIUICaj6 — Tony (@TonyGa11agher) October 16, 2024

Genuinely thought this Daily Mail back page must be a spoof.

It’s not.

Wow ️ ➡️ ️#Tuchel pic.twitter.com/0ihBU2at6a — Phil (@phil_from_NG) October 16, 2024

… but surely no-one put it better than this.

This Daily Mail back page is an absolute disgrace. I know people will say to ignore it and not afford it oxygen but it’s simply embarrassing. Putting the word “GERMAN” in capital letters; it’s 2024, this sort of utterly backwards bollocks should be well behind us. pic.twitter.com/4mhJ5EOkuB — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 16, 2024

Absolutely that.

It’s fun living on an island where adult men have a kind of dementia that makes them think that they personally fought in WW2. Probably fine that this is literally how an entire voting block sees the world https://t.co/pEauyHVGio — Ryan ‘Reality On Toast’ Sweeney (@TheCautiousCrip) October 16, 2024

Yes you’re right @MailOnline , it is indeed a “Dark day for England”, but not for the reason that you think, but for the fact that a prominent British newspaper, posts a glaringly xenophobic headline/story as this! WTF does it matter if he is German or not?! #xenophobia https://t.co/nHojOMXfjH — Simon Sheppard (@SeagullSimon) October 16, 2024

Every single word of this tweet. You need to be English to PLAY for England, not to MANAGE England. Could not give two fucks where the boss is from. Good luck to Thomas. #Tuchel https://t.co/JuRNT0YPPs — peter james needham (@pjneedham40) October 16, 2024

Well, and this.

This is fucking grim by the way. Pure xenophobia. pic.twitter.com/Zgis9HSvMi — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 16, 2024

And this!

You‘d think this is a newspaper headline from 1948 pic.twitter.com/C4EOTFcrzm — (@fiago7) October 15, 2024

To conclude …

A rant from this morning’s podcast about the shambolic Daily Mail back page attached below on Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/XbT2ojveCx pic.twitter.com/2DMIH6MHrt — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 16, 2024

Source @HLTCO