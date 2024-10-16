‘What small thing annoys you to an irrational degree?’ – 19 irritants to tip you over the edge

Life r/AskReddit

We cross now to r/AskReddit, where u/BubblesandButterflie (not a typo) wanted to find out about the things that take people up to and beyond their last nerve.

What small thing annoys you to an irrational degree?

For some, a person tapping their nails on a table can bring down the red mist, while others can withstand unlimited noises and movements only to lose it at someone leaving a shopping trolley in a parking bay.

These 19 seemed a good place to start.

1.



MusikAddict01

2.

Groups of people who walk down the street, taking up the entire width of the sidewalk.

WabiSabi0912

3.

When people don’t fucking use headphones in public.

Hilltopper11

4.

People trying to enter the bus before letting people exit.

BunnyEnchanted

5.

When people leave a door open you’ve purposefully closed.

nikola_jokic

6.

People who try and one up you for no reason, for example: “Barely had any sleep last night, may have managed 4 at least”. Other person “You’re lucky, I only had 2 hours sleep!”

WackyLew

7.

When a book gets turned into a movie and then they change the cover of the book to look like the cover of the movie.

Despenser412

8.

People who litter.

CyberGuySeax5

9.

Untrimmed zip ties.

ToughExpert2439

10.