‘What was the incident in your group chat?’ – 21 times harmony went out the window

Many, and possibly most, people are in a group chat of some sort these days. It might be with members of the family, colleagues, other parents from school, the local Wiccan coven – anything.

It can be a generally harmonious, if sometimes irritating, experience, but it also doesn’t take much to throw it into chaos. This question was designed to tease out what might cause that chaos.

what was the incident in your groupchat — 6’3” pool boy bitch (@youwouldntpost) October 11, 2024

There were a lot of tales – some more serious than others. Here are 21 we thought people really needed to see.

1.

My vegetarian sister discovered we were all in a separate group chat without her, sharing delicious food photos, called Secret Meat Up https://t.co/zzayRO8g8A — scary sarah (@sarahradz_) October 15, 2024

2.

When my grandmother died, my mother sent the news in a group text, and my brother responded to let her know that he’d told my sister. But her name got autocorrected to ‘Satan’ so the reply he sent to my mother said “I notified Satan” — emy ☔️ (@rain_emy) October 15, 2024

3.

We were texting details to meet up to see Barbie and one woman *in the chat* went nuclear because none of us personally invited her. She doesn't speak to us anymore. https://t.co/j3j8I4lId4 — Marie End Lawnmower Culture McCurdy (@ItsMarieMcCurdy) October 15, 2024

4.

I won so many head-to-head bets about politics and sports against a crypto-obsessed tech bro my other friend invited that he lost a few thousand dollars, threw a hissy fit, and stormed out to establish another group chat that no one joined. https://t.co/BfDyouaVzg — Nickferatu ‍♂️ (@slothropsmap) October 15, 2024

5.

My aunty was posting photos in the family group chat of what she had to eat recently claiming she cooked it but the photos came from google images.. nobody noticed but me and my mom. https://t.co/kuJhZyzWgE pic.twitter.com/Z5WVDsdPLW — Kiara (@ChibiKiyoh) October 15, 2024

6.

There was this girl who was too much into Gone Girl she thought it was alright being a psycho as a personality, so she backstabbed everyone each while trying to gain their trust so everyone wd fight each other then it backfired so she tried s wording then blamed us to her mom lol https://t.co/jd28Ho0vF3 — jace (@artisanaI) October 15, 2024

7.

My lovely manager was talking mad shit to another manager about the lady training me at my newish job, fully reading this woman to filth. They realized quickly but the damage was done. 20 mins later the CEO of the company posted a pic of him red in the face crying laughing. https://t.co/AmM40Tac0s — Molly Rose (@MissCookiebelle) October 15, 2024

8.

Dead GC but one time this girl was going through it so I bought her a signed copy of a book she loved, whole GC knew. when it arrived she sent it to the GC but never said thank you & like 2 hours later everyone got tired of waiting for her to thank me so they tore her ass up https://t.co/0sDO5Wm7yB — Tay (@Tayhatesevery1) October 15, 2024

9.

We moved some outside furniture around in previous house share to improve the flow and the landlady (who lives there) sent an essay on the groupchat about the “masculine energy in the house.” — braai engineer (@PetrusTheron) October 15, 2024

10.

37 year old woman decided another woman wasn’t heart reacting to her posts as frequently as she did to other people’s and launched a full witch hunt — katie (@focusfronting) October 11, 2024

11.