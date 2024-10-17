Sport England football team telegraph Thomas tuchel

A Telegraph writer wailed at Thomas Tuchel’s England appointment and was eaten by his own words

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2024

As you’ll know by now not everyone is overjoyed by the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England’s new manager.

Nothing to do with the German’s impeccable credentials or winning track record, obviously. But because he’s not English.

And when we say not everyone, we’re specifically thinking about the Telegraph’s chief football writer, Sam Wallace, who had this to say on Twitter.

‘Without wishing to sound impolite to Thomas Tuchel, who has only accepted a job offer from the FA, but – once again – the England manager should be English. Nationality is the whole point of international football.’

And here is his piece for the Telegraph saying just that.

And it got some people wondering if they hadn’t seem another piece by the same writer just a few days back which appeared to say something different. Over to @andrew_raeburn.

And just in case that earlier piece is tricky to see …

Ooof.

And here’s what he had to say.

Pesky paywalls, eh?

To conclude …

Source @SamWallaceTel H/T @andrew_raeburn