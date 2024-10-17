Politics conservative party Kemi Badenoch takedowns

A Tory MP said Kemi Badenoch couldn’t be party leader because she’s got 3 young children and was schooled into next week

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2024

Of all the reasons why Kemi Badenoch might not make make a good Conservative Party leader, this most definitely isn’t one of them.

It’s Conservative MP Christopher Chope, who’s been around so long he briefly served in the Cabinet under Margaret Thatcher and then John Mayor, suggesting that Badenoch shouldn’t get the top job because she’s ‘preoccupied’ with her three young children.

Extraordinary scenes. And just in case the name (or the face) is familiar but you can’t quite place him …

In the meantime, enjoy precisely what people made of that, comprehensively schooling Chope somewhere into next week and beyond.

