Retail workers are revolting on TikTok – make sure you’re not one of ‘those’ customers

Life TikTok trend work

After a hard day of pandering to difficult customers, retail workers are clocking off from their shift and clocking onto TikTok, where they can finally speak their mind. Many people are taking up the trend to say what they wish they could at work, while others show the silent pain of dealing with ‘Karens’ and bullying managers.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the most brutally relatable offerings.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Hospitality may not be counted as the retail sector, but they share a major problem – customers.

If you’ve found these relatable – maybe too relatable – check out the retail hashtag on TikTok so you can think about work a bit more.

