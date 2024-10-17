Retail workers are revolting on TikTok – make sure you’re not one of ‘those’ customers
After a hard day of pandering to difficult customers, retail workers are clocking off from their shift and clocking onto TikTok, where they can finally speak their mind. Many people are taking up the trend to say what they wish they could at work, while others show the silent pain of dealing with ‘Karens’ and bullying managers.
We’ve rounded up a selection of the most brutally relatable offerings.
@missnickiewantie yep so i’m actually on break now #retail #pov #relatable #job ♬ original sound – nick white
@patricklewin
@tillyoddyblack Replying to @Penny the place would fall a part without her #retaillife #customerservice #comedyvideos #employeeofthemonth #retailworker #au ♬ original sound – Tilly Oddy-Black
@millie Replying to @brad canning the embarrassment being new #retail #manager #new ♬ original sound – Millie Ford
@uptown_evans Retail workers understand #fyp #foryoupage #retailproblems #fypシ #tiktok #retailtherapy #foru ♬ original sound – Uptown Cheapskate Evans, GA
@sunglassstylenz Time to get creative #retailproblems #retail #nz #aus ♬ original sound – SunglassStyleNZ
@adelesamus POV: The customer is ALWAYS right . . . #retail #christmasshopping #christmastime #shopping #presents #povs #comedy ♬ original sound – ADELE.
Hospitality may not be counted as the retail sector, but they share a major problem – customers.
@aliceetchescomedy Person who has never worked in hospitality goes for lunch #hospitality #customerservice #restaurant #cafe #waitress #comedy #funny ♬ original sound – Alice Etches
If you’ve found these relatable – maybe too relatable – check out the retail hashtag on TikTok so you can think about work a bit more.
