What is a ‘trauma candy salad’? The trend that’s giving the internet a counselling session
Over on TikTok, people have found an innovative new way of ‘trauma dumping’ by literally dumping bags of sweets into a bowl while telling their (sometimes pretty horrific) life stories.
A dark take on the wholesome original videos which forgo the traumatic memories and focus on the sweets part, the trend is obviously cathartic for the groups who take part. While we’re not sure we can joke along with them, there’s a certain feeling of discomfort which leaves us giggling nervously anyway.
Here’s Keeley and Paige sharing snippets about their extremely dysfunctional families.
@paige_briere character development #traumacandysalad #fypp #candysalad #funny #traumatok ♬ original sound – paige b
In a few years time, their trauma dump is going to involve root canal work and the price of insulin, and the same goes for these people.
@jessareyouok We kept it very PG for this one dont worry theres way more ! #candysalad #trauma #mommyissues @lexdelaney ♬ original sound – Jess ◡̈
@notparalyzedjustlazy Candy Salad Trauma Dump #candysalad #traumadump ♬ original sound – rebecca koltun
@megzhana #traumatic @Lola McLoughlin #fyp #foryoupage #traumasweetsalad ♬ original sound – Megan Mcloughlin
@shortgirltalldreams
Let Joe speak!
@joebxggs Mum’s is my favourite #candysalad #trauma @Lisa Baggs @GeorgeBxggs✌ ♬ original sound – Joseppi Baggzelini
In case other people’s trauma has actually traumatised you, here’s an office-based one that’s more on the lighthearted mishap end of the scale.
@hssproservicemarketplace Post-candy salad, we’re calling our employee assistance programme … #office #candysalad #candysalad #officelife #officetrends #officetok #officehumor #officehumour #workplace #fyp ♬ original sound – HSS ProService Marketplace
Just off to buy some sweets.
Source TikTok Image Screengrab