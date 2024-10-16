What is a ‘trauma candy salad’? The trend that’s giving the internet a counselling session

Social Media TikTok

Over on TikTok, people have found an innovative new way of ‘trauma dumping’ by literally dumping bags of sweets into a bowl while telling their (sometimes pretty horrific) life stories.

A dark take on the wholesome original videos which forgo the traumatic memories and focus on the sweets part, the trend is obviously cathartic for the groups who take part. While we’re not sure we can joke along with them, there’s a certain feeling of discomfort which leaves us giggling nervously anyway.

Here’s Keeley and Paige sharing snippets about their extremely dysfunctional families.

In a few years time, their trauma dump is going to involve root canal work and the price of insulin, and the same goes for these people.

Let Joe speak!

In case other people’s trauma has actually traumatised you, here’s an office-based one that’s more on the lighthearted mishap end of the scale.

Just off to buy some sweets.

