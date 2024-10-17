‘What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?’ – 18 eye-opening examples of baffling visitor behaviour

Life Ask Reddit

Visiting a friend’s place is fertile ground for unfortunate mishaps. Everyone likes to do things their own way, but when you’re in someone else’s territory, things can easily go awry.

That being said, sometimes people can just be plain weird. Reddit user bigwhite_28 discovered this firsthand by asking this question to the collected intelligence of r/AskReddit:

What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?

Here are some of the most bizarre replies from people who are undoubtedly crossing certain names off their invite list…

1.

‘Had a house party in high school that quickly got out of control. Tons of people showed up, including a whole bunch that I didn’t even know.

‘I was kind of freaking out because there were so many people and the house was getting trashed. Next thing I know, one of the guys that I didn’t know grabbed a garbage bag and started cleaning up the whole house. Gathering trash, bottles, cans, etc.

‘He probably filled 4 or 5 trash bags full. It was so unexpected and cool of him to do. So it was weird but in a really good way.’

-Tabazc0

2.

‘Co-worker was picking me up for a work thing and arrived earlier than expected.

‘He immediately walked past me, looked around, walked into my kitchen, opened the fridge and said, “Nice. Fancy water,” grabbed a perrier, cracked it open, then proceeded to peruse my bookshelves and criticize my books.

‘Literally all happened within the first 3 minutes. We were not friendly or friends – we were working together on this one project.’

-Sufficient-Berry-827

3.

‘I had an appointment with a contractor who was coming over to my house to provide an estimate. He showed up late, took a huge smelly shit in my downstairs bathroom, and then declined to take the job because he was “transitioning his business to other areas.”

‘So essentially, this guy just used my bathroom to take a shit and then leave.’

-Notreallysureatall

4.

‘My buddy once brought his FWB over and she was clearly rolling hard on ecstasy. She got teary-eyed when offered a glass of water and then spoke at great lengths about how much she loved the trees in my front yard using some words but mostly just sounds.’

-Whadyagot

5.

‘Took all the labels off my canned goods. Meals were kinda like a lottery after that. Could be peas or could be peaches. Lol’

-kizif

6.

‘A special foreign guest with limited English at my parents’ for a formal dinner. They asked him if he would like to wash up before dinner. He looked puzzled, and soon we heard the shower running.’

-mildlycontent

7.

‘Walked out into the living room at around 2 AM, and there was my friend’s girlfriend.

‘She was sitting on the carpet right in front of the TV with her foot in her mouth..biting her toe nails.’

-TNTPeen

8.

‘Mother in law pissed on the couch, then co-opted her sister to pretend to trip and spill water in her lap’

-MT_Backcountry

9.

‘Invited a local social group to my house for a barbecue. 41 people showed up, I met 25 or so new people (in person) that night. Two of the folks I met that night put a life sized darth vader wall sticker in my bathroom.

‘I had no idea who until one of them fessed up the next day.’

-Tigrin