This hilarious old football Q&A has just gone viral again and it’s an absolute classic of the genre

Sport football scotland

Those newspaper and magazine Q&As and ‘life in the days’ and all that sort of thing – soft features, I think they call them in the trade – invariably make for an interesting read.

We also feature a fair few of them here but we don’t recall one quite as interesting as this.

It’s Scottish footballer Gordon Dalziel who, it’s fair to say, wasn’t taking the whole thing entirely seriously.

It went viral after it was shared by @Highland__paddy over on Twitter.

Absolutely howling at some of these answers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZboJoLhal7 — Highland__Paddy (@Highland__paddy) June 8, 2026

And here it is again in full.

1.

2.

3.

Magnificently done.

1.

2.

I get the impression he's not too fond of Partick. — A Gallagher (@SandySev) June 8, 2026

3.

The best footballer Q&A in the history of the game https://t.co/0YEKGSZPwW — Ken Barkway (@barkway_ken) June 9, 2026

4.

The world is desperate for footballers to have a bit of personality again. — Steve Sting (@ParasiteSteve) June 9, 2026

5.

6.

No media training there. 🤣. Love it. — steven Law (@Chap_of_Holmes) June 9, 2026

7.

8.

Wow. That answer about 'the wife' 🤣. Nailed the personality question tbf — Scott Campbell (@ScottCa97897218) June 8, 2026

9.

If you thought that was a laugh , give yourself a bit of time and watch him in the hot wings challenge, an absolute classic.https://t.co/Lo5bJW6CmX https://t.co/kHdKqDFOXx — Highland__Paddy (@Highland__paddy) June 9, 2026

And if you want to know more about Gordon, the footballer turned pundit and much else besides, click here! A proper tonic, that.

Source @Highland__paddy