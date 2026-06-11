Sport football scotland

This hilarious old football Q&A has just gone viral again and it’s an absolute classic of the genre

Poke Reporter. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Those newspaper and magazine Q&As and ‘life in the days’ and all that sort of thing – soft features, I think they call them in the trade – invariably make for an interesting read.

We also feature a fair few of them here but we don’t recall one quite as interesting as this.

It’s Scottish footballer Gordon Dalziel who, it’s fair to say, wasn’t taking the whole thing entirely seriously.

It went viral after it was shared by @Highland__paddy over on Twitter.

And here it is again in full.

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Magnificently done.

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And if you want to know more about Gordon, the footballer turned pundit and much else besides, click here! A proper tonic, that.

Source @Highland__paddy